House passes anti-vaccination measure, may be finished for the session

The Oklahoma House of Representatives apparently heard its last few bills of the session Wednesday afternoon, including one that would prohibit schools, colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.
Senate Bill 658, by Sen. Rob Standridge, also would make it more difficult for schools to impose mask mandates and would ban them from requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw, couched the issue in terms of personal freedom and parental rights, while opponents said individuals should not have the freedom to jeopardize the health and safety of those around them.
"Every once in awhile it's about community, about looking out for your neighbor," said Rep. Forrest Bennett, R-Oklahoma City. "I think five, 10, 15 years from now, we'll look back on this and some of us will think differently about it. I think some will feel a little bit embarrassed."
"The most important issues in this discussion are liberty and parental rights," said Olsen. "Liberties of people are paramount. ... Parents have the right to make these choices for their children."
West, the House sponsor of SB 658, argued that COVID-19 vaccinations should not be required for students because the vaccines have only emergency approval. He also noted that no vaccine has been approved for children younger than 12.
To implement a local district mask policy, SB 658 would require consultation with the local health department and an emergency declaration from the governor.
Opponents argued that the vaccination ban would be a particular problem for colleges and universities and their international student bodies.
Shortly after passage of SB 658 on a 76-18 vote, Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said the House would return at 10 a.m. Thursday "for the purposes of hearing a sine die motion."
Adjourning sine die is essentially final adjournment for the session.
If that is the case, the House will leave a few bills on the table, including one — SB 959 — that would allow the governor to temporarily fill vacant U.S. Senate seats.
Currently, vacancies can be filled only by election. With the U.S. Senate split 50-50, Republicans wanted a faster means but apparently could not agree on exactly how to do it.
The current version of SB 959 would permit the appointment of a temporary replacement of the same party as the incumbent and would require that replacement to sign an oath not to seek election to the position.