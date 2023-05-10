A $10.9 million supplemental appropriation to keep building the new Sallisaw veterans home passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday and headed to the Senate.

Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who presented House Bill 2887, said a similar amount will be included in the fiscal year 2024 budget that is currently being formulated.

The two appropriations combined are expected to be enough to complete the project, Martinez said.

Originally budgeted at around $75 million, the project has encountered huge cost overruns and lengthy delays caused by what the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs says were design flaws.

In February, the department hired an outside law firm "to investigate and pursue all damages arising from the design and construction of the new Sallisaw Veterans Home."

The original architect on the project was the Orcutt-Winslow firm of Phoenix.

The House also passed and sent to the governor several other measures, including one that would allow most vehicle owners the option of two-year tag renewals.

House Bill 2011, by Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, would direct Service Oklahoma to develop specific rules for implementing the option, which Davis said is available in 38 states.

Responding to questions, Davis said he does not believe allowing two-year renewals will result in more uninsured vehicles.

"I believe the people registering vehicles for two years will be more likely to have insurance," Davis said.

Also on its way to the governor are HB 2490, by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, which would allow early evaluation hearings for some offenders with suspended sentences, and HB 2259, by Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, which would make numerous changes to the way court costs are collected or determined to be uncollectable.

