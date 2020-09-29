House panel weighs school discipline and student needs

One of schools' most vexing and persistent quandaries — maintaining classroom discipline while dealing with troublesome and often troubled students — was aired at length on Tuesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives' Common Education Committee.
Through 3 1/2 hours of presentations and discussions, a common theme was that zero-tolerance policies and kicking kids out of school don't work, but neither does allowing bad behavior to go uncorrected.
"Our teachers don't want our kids out of school because they know they're better of with us," said one of the presenters, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace. "But what they don't always want is them in their room disrupting the learning that needs to be going on."
Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, the committee chairwoman and a former teacher, said she agrees that bad behavior is often a sign of underlying problems that need to be addressed, but said teachers have told her many times over the past few years that "discipline in the classrooms and in the schools is out of control."
"I am concerned about the teachers who are trying to teach and they've lost a classroom because they have some kids that refuse to obey," Baker said. "You send them to the office ... and they get sent back. ... I've had teachers tell me 'I'm not going back for that pay with what I have to deal with in the classroom.'"
Tuesday's presentations dealt primarily with counseling and other services available to schools and with strategies for dealing with students affected by early trauma known as Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs.
Most focused on forms of in-school suspension — usually by another name — employing various therapeutic techniques.
"If done correctly, in-school suspension can be an amazing tool," said Dr. Peter Messiah, executive director of the Oklahoma Association of Youth Services. "It's an opportunity to have kids stay engaged in school. ... Looking at behavior modification as opposed to punishment is the way to go."
Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, said the term behavior modification "sends chills down my spine" and suggested some other term would be more palatable to most parents.
Bethany Public Schools Superintendent Drew Eichelberger agreed.
"We called it in-school reflection," he said. "You can call it what you want. What you do inside that room is what matters."
All of the programs discussed were similar; none resembled the "Breakfast Club" detention class of a generation ago. All are intended to engage the student academically while figuring out and addressing bad behavior.
The focus is largely on students who have experienced or are experiencing severe trauma, such as the loss of a parent or physical or sexual abuse.
In many and maybe most cases, it was mentioned, training for dealing with such students is paid for through grants.
"That's a problem," said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, and another former educator on the committee. "The grants are usually for three to five years. About the time (the training) starts to take effect the money goes away."
Some of the training, though, is beginning to be integrated into teacher education courses, said several presenters, which should help. But figures presented indicated new teachers say they most need help with classroom management.
"I agree that any sort of discipline that has the word 'suspension' in it would be a last resort," said Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, also a former educator. "But if it's in-school suspension, it's 100% better than expulsion. ... At some point the teacher has to be in control."
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
