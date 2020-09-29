House panel weighs school discipline and student needs

One of schools' most vexing and persistent quandaries — maintaining classroom discipline while dealing with troublesome and often troubled students — was aired at length on Tuesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives' Common Education Committee.

Through 3 1/2 hours of presentations and discussions, a common theme was that zero-tolerance policies and kicking kids out of school don't work, but neither does allowing bad behavior to go uncorrected.

"Our teachers don't want our kids out of school because they know they're better of with us," said one of the presenters, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace. "But what they don't always want is them in their room disrupting the learning that needs to be going on."

Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, the committee chairwoman and a former teacher, said she agrees that bad behavior is often a sign of underlying problems that need to be addressed, but said teachers have told her many times over the past few years that "discipline in the classrooms and in the schools is out of control."