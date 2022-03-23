House lobs $400 million 'live round' at the Senate

One day after approving $500 million in potential tax cuts, the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved measures intended to phase out the state's personal and business income taxes over several years, temporarily expand sales tax rebates to the tune of $185 million over two years, and to mail out $321 million in tax rebates just ahead of the November general election.

How much, if any, of that will ultimately come to be is unclear, but the most likely may be House Bill 4358, by Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa. Alone among all of those proposals, it is what is known as a "live round."

HB 4358 proposes phasing out the state's corporate income tax over eight years, an estimated $400 million annual bite if and when fully implemented — although Boatman maintained any reduction would be made up through increased academic activity.

The bill passed with the title on, meaning it is potentially only a Senate floor vote away from Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.

All other bills with a fiscal impact, or even potential fiscal impact, have passed with the title off, meaning that even with Senate approval they must come back to the House at least once more before a final vote.

Boatman demurred when asked why HB 4358 did not have the title stricken despite a first-year fiscal impact of more than $40 million, when the corporate tax rate would fall from 4% to 3.5%, and increasing annually until the tax disappears altogether, so Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, gave her interpretation to the circumstances.

"The message is loud and clear," Virgin said. "Tax relief for corporations is the priority."

Leadership, she said, is "most concerned about the tax burden of corporations and less concerned about tax burden of everyday Oklahomans."

Also in the tax cut mix is elimination of the much smaller corporate franchise tax, which, like the corporate income tax, has been characterized this session as unfair to business owners and detrimental to the economy in general.

"The ability to have money to invest and grow business is worth more than the corporate tax (nets in revenue)," said Boatman.

Boatman's bill passed 60-17, with 19 members — most of them Republicans — taking constitutional privilege, meaning they didn't vote because of potential conflict of interest as business owners.

The House also passed Speaker Charles McCall's proposal to send $125 checks to every Oklahoma taxpayer (or $250 to every married couple) three weeks before the November general election, at a cost to the treasury of $321 million.

Asked if this might be interpreted as pandering, Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, who presented the bill for McCall, said, "Everybody here can say they voted for money to send back to their constituents, regardless of party."

With Thursday's floor deadline bearing down, the House spent two hours Wednesday afternoon on a bill to keep transgender girls and women out of girls' and women's sports in Oklahoma.

The House passed the same bill a year ago, only to see it derailed in the Senate. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, acknowledged there have been no reported incidents of transgender girls participating in high school sports in the state, but suggested the case of Lia Thomas — a transgender swimmer who won the NCAA 500-meter freestyle and qualified for but finished well back at several other distances in the national championships — underscores the need for action.

Democrats bitterly opposed the measure, saying it places medals and competition above life lessons, while Republicans said trans women have unfair physical advantages that deprive cis gender girls and women of opportunities.

