House Democrats want special session to lift restrictions on school mask policies

Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives put out an almost-certain-to-be- ignored call Monday for a special legislative session to give school districts more flexibility in fighting COVID-19.

"What has to happen before we take COVID seriously?" said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. "We have children in ICU. Our schools are about to open without the ability to protect staff and students, and as cases continue to rise, our vaccination rate is one of the worst in the nation. If the governor is going to abdicate his responsibility, the Legislature must act."

But about the only action the Legislature has taken concerning the prevention of COVID-19 has been to restrict the actions of school districts, local governments and Gov. Kevin Stitt. It seems unlikely, then, that the requisite two-thirds majorities can be found for the House and Senate to call a special session.

At least not for the purpose advocated by the House Democrats. Separately, a group of Republican lawmakers is pressing for a special session to ban employer vaccination mandates for health care workers and others.

Stitt could call a special session but also seems unlikely to do so given the unpopularity of Covid-19 restrictions among Oklahoma Republicans.