Oklahoma lawmakers took action Tuesday to bar sex education from grades K-5 and state Superintendent Ryan Walters from making rules they don't like.

A busy meeting of the House Common Education Committee advanced 12 bills to general order, including one that would require school districts to be more forthcoming about why some teachers leave their employ and another proposing "extra duty pay" for elementary teachers whose classes contain more students than the statutory limit.

The displeasure of Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and what seems to be a large share of the Legislature was readily apparent with the committee's 10-1 vote in favor of McBride's House Bill 2569, which imposes a moratorium "on additional accreditation rules approved and imposed upon school districts by the State Board of Education without specific legislative statutory authorization."

McBride, chairman of the Appropriations and Budget subcommittee, which oversees education funding, told the Tulsa World earlier this week that Walters and his hand-picked State Board of Education should stop threatening schools' accreditation with sudden changes to administrative rules.

Walters' only sympathetic voice in Tuesday's committee meeting, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, argued that the Legislature already has ultimate oversight through the administrative rules process, but McBride wasn't having it.

"I want to put this gentleman (Walters) in a box," McBride said. "I hate to be that blunt, but we have got to focus on public education and not his crazy destruction of public education."

Pressed on why this couldn't be done through the administrative rules process, which can be cumbersome and involves disapproving rules once they've already been implemented, McBride pointed to the bill's standard emergency clause wording: "It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace."

"People are scared," said McBride.

Discussion was somewhat more intense concerning HB 2546, by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa.

The bill's language says that "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity shall not occur in kindergarten through grade five or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students," but in discussion O'Donnell indicated that the ban would apply to all K-5 sex education, including optional explanations of puberty and its effects on the human body.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, a former public school administrator and teacher, said such classes are typically offered in the fifth grade and that delaying them even a year might defeat the purpose.

Provenzano said she's been told by adults that the class "gave me the words, when I was a child, to say what was happening to me at home."

O'Donnell, apparently not understanding Provenzano's meaning, said, "This bill would suggest that class would be put off until the sixth grade."

He then suggested that pediatricians could explain such changes if they begin before the sixth grade.

"The reality," said Provenzano, "is that not all parents would be an advocate. The parent that reached out to me said, 'I needed those words sooner, or I would have been subjected to two more years of molestation and not knowing how to talk about it."

Passing with no disagreement was HB 2260, by Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh. It would require districts to report to the State Board of Education teachers who leave a school as the result of a civil settlement involving sexual abuse or exploitation or an agreement between the school and teacher to avoid civil litigation.

Currently, such reports are required only in cases involving potential criminal charges.

HB 2009, by Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, would require districts to pay stipends of up to $5,000 to elementary teachers whose classes exceed 18 students in kindergarten through third grade or 22 students from fourth through sixth grades.

On a related matter, House Speaker Charles McCall's education package — HB 2775 and HB 1935 — has been added to the Wednesday afternoon floor agenda.