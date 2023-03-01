The legal age for constitutional carry of a firearm in Oklahoma would drop from 21 to 18 and grocery stores could not only sell liquor but deliver it under legislation passed out of state House of Representatives committees on Wednesday.

Among other bills advancing Wednesday was one that would exempt state gun manufacturers from federal regulation under some circumstances and another creating an “intelligence collection division” whose findings would be kept mostly secret.

Meanwhile, the Appropriations and Budget Committee gave preliminary approval to more than $170 million in proposed tax cuts, none of which were the big ticket items widely discussed before the session began less than a month ago.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, author of House Bill 1001, answered questions in the State Powers Committee about the wisdom of allowing 18-year-olds unfettered access to guns by saying people are generally regarded as adults at that age and that, in any event, constitutional rights have no age requirement.

“There’s actually a lot of brain science that a lot happens to the human brain between 18 and 21,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. “I’m asking if (Olsen) understands the consequences of changing the age from 21 to 18. … Are you prepared to accept the consequences of this decision?”

“Those who go down that road would also make the case that the brain isn’t fully developed until 25,” Olsen replied, and then compared a young person “shooting off their mouth” to the imprudent discharge of a firearm.

“Shall we restrict those constitutional rights? My answer is no,” Olsen said.

Committee Chairman Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, presented the committee with two bills so hot off the presses the other committee members had not even seen them until they were passed around the table.

One of those, HB 2643, seeks to test federal gun laws by declaring that guns manufactured in the state for use by Oklahoma residents are not subject to federal regulation. Steagall contended that such guns are not part of interstate commerce.

A similar law adopted by Montana in 2009 was disallowed in part because federal courts concluded that the state’s internal gun market affected the national market and thus was subject to federal regulation as interstate commerce.

HBs 1001 and 2643, as well as four other gun bills on the agenda, passed 8-2, with Waldron and the committee’s other Democrat, Rep. Amanda Swope, D-Tulsa, in opposition.

The Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee kept alive HB 2354, by Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, after he promised not to bring it to the House floor without agreement from the affected parties.

Echols said his bill is an attempt to head off an initiative petition backed by national liquor interests seeking to end Oklahoma’s ban on corporate ownership.

Another Echols bill, HB 2090, would expand liquor delivery services.

HB 1976, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, calls for the creation of an “intelligence collection division,” as he called it, within the Department of Public Safety.

“We are way behind other states in this area,” Humphrey told the Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee he chairs.

The bill directs the commissioner of Public Safety to assign personnel to investigate and collect information “concerning the activity and identity of individuals reasonably believed to be engaged in terrorism, threats to public safety, organized crime, criminal conspiracies, or any other threats of violent crime.”

The bill also prohibits the release of information developed as a result of these investigations “except for release of information to law enforcement agencies and prosecutorial authorities for the purpose of crime prevention, criminal investigation, or criminal prosecution.”

The Oklahoma Tax Commission was unable to estimate the impact on state revenue of all the tax measures passed by the Appropriations and Budget Committee on Wednesday, but those it could totaled about $170 million.

None of the proposals involved the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries or reducing income tax rates.

In any event, Wednesday’s votes only kept the proposals from lapsing at Thursday’s first legislative deadline.

All bills passed in committee are eligible to be heard on the House floor beginning next week.

