House committee shoots down bill targeting state auditor and inspector

The bill's language is more ambiguous, however. At one point it seems to indicate that the proposed law would apply only to required annual and biennial financial audits, but one paragraph later, existing law defines "audit" as used in the subsection as all audits, financial and otherwise, carried out by the State Auditor and Inspector's Office.

Schools are not state agencies in this context, but they can be audited by the Auditor and Inspector's Office if ordered by certain state officials, including — in this case — the governor.

Kannady insisted that his and Rosino's complaint was with Byrd's audits of other state agencies, not Epic. He specifically cited sharply higher charges by the Auditor and Inspector's Office for audits in the Department of Human Services and Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Several lawmakers asked that Byrd be allowed to address the bill, but Kannady, as the bill's House author, vetoed the requests, saying allowing Byrd to speak would "turn this committee into a mockery."

The Auditor's Office said the higher charges for DHS were because of additional audits mandated by the federal government.