House committee shoots down bill targeting state auditor and inspector

Legislation that would have allowed state agencies to circumvent the state auditor and inspector for required audits went down in flames in the House Appropriations and Budget Committee after the House sponsor refused to let Auditor and Inspector Cindy Bird, who was in the room, answer questions.
Senate Bill 895, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, would have allowed state agencies to hire their own auditors rather than use Byrd's staff.
Only four of the 34 committee members ultimately voted for the measure.
Two weeks ago, the World reported that language in SB 895 mirrored recommendations from embattled Epic Charter Schools co-founder Ben Harris and that Harris and his wife had each contributed the maximum $2,800 to Rosino's reelection campaign.
Rosino denied any connection.
On Wednesday, House sponsor Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, blasted the World's story and what he said were unwarranted "attacks" on Rosino.
Kannady, in introducing an amendment that he said stripped out the language sited in the World, said SB 895 has never been about Epic and that it would not have applied to the type of performance or investigative audit carried out on the virtual charter school on the orders of Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The bill's language is more ambiguous, however. At one point it seems to indicate that the proposed law would apply only to required annual and biennial financial audits, but one paragraph later, existing law defines "audit" as used in the subsection as all audits, financial and otherwise, carried out by the State Auditor and Inspector's Office.
Schools are not state agencies in this context, but they can be audited by the Auditor and Inspector's Office if ordered by certain state officials, including — in this case — the governor.
Kannady insisted that his and Rosino's complaint was with Byrd's audits of other state agencies, not Epic. He specifically cited sharply higher charges by the Auditor and Inspector's Office for audits in the Department of Human Services and Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
Several lawmakers asked that Byrd be allowed to address the bill, but Kannady, as the bill's House author, vetoed the requests, saying allowing Byrd to speak would "turn this committee into a mockery."
The Auditor's Office said the higher charges for DHS were because of additional audits mandated by the federal government.
The Health Care Authority paid more, the Auditor's Office said, largely because of a performance audit ordered by Stitt in preparation for transitioning the state's Medicaid program to a managed care system.
The unflattering auditor's report on Epic says Harris and his partners improperly handled tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, a charge the school disputes.
“The members of this committee deserve credit for the courage they showed in defeating this bill," Byrd said in a written statement. I was elected … to act as watchdog over taxpayer money. Today’s vote shows that lawmakers know how valuable our office is and I appreciate their vote of confidence for the work we do.”