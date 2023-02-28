Two bills with the potential to greatly affect Oklahoma's economic development tactics died a lonely death in a House of Representatives Committee on Tuesday.

House Bills 1378 and 1379, by Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, would have barred government officials from signing nondisclosure agreements, commonly known as NDAs, and complicated the process for creating tax increment financing districts, or TIFs.

Both have become common in large-scale economic development projects, among them several the state has tried to land in Gann's House district, which includes the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

The two bills failed in the House General Government Committee for want of seconds to do-pass motions offered by Chairman Kevin West, R-Moore. The silent rejection of Gann's attempts to open up the state's business negotiations occurred days before an unnamed automaker is to decide whether it will locate a $5.5 billion plant at MidAmerica.

Gann opposed the previously failed "Project Ocean," which offered more than $700 million worth of incentives for an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility that went elsewhere, because of the secrecy surrounding it and his general opposition to most incentive programs. He fought the creation of a TIF district because they do not require a vote of the people.

On Tuesday, he referred to Project Ocean as an "18-month ordeal."

HB 1378 would have barred state employees from making NDAs, while HB 1379 would have instituted new rules for TIF districts, including the requirement that voters in the affected jurisdictions make the final decisions on their creation.

The Gann bills were just two of dozens hustled through House committees on Tuesday ahead of a Thursday deadline for measures to be heard in the chamber of origin. Others of note that passed include:

• HB 2414, by Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, which includes a long list of charter school reforms suggested by the Epic Charter School scandal.

• HB 2696, by Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, which would expand the number of public officials who could request an investigation by the state auditor and inspector. Similar legislation passed in the last Legislature but was vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

• HB 1349, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, which would create a nine-member governing board for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

• HB 1843, by Rep. Del Kerbs, R-Shawnee, which would transfer enforcement of certain laws related to prescription benefits from the Insurance Department to the Attorney General's Office. Several members of the committee said companies targeted by the laws have largely ignored them and that the Insurance Department does not have the clout to get offenders' attention. The bill was one of several consumer-friendly insurance and health care measures advanced in committees on Tuesday.

