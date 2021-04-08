House committee revives legislation banning transgender athletes

Legislation to bar some transgender athletes from women's sports in Oklahoma reappeared Thursday in a different guise of its own.

The language seemed to be dead several weeks ago, but Thursday morning was inserted into a bill that originally dealt with consolidating school administrative functions, and was then heard an hour later in the House Criminal Justice Committee.

"Thank you for having the courage to run this bill," committee Chairman Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, told author Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, after the bill passed the committee 4-1.

Now Senate Bill 2, the measure is intended to bar "male-bodied" athletes who identify as female from competing in girls' or women's sports.

It would not affect people who have transitioned from female to male.

The committee's lone "no" vote came from Rep. Mauree Turner, the legislature's lone non-binary member, who was apoplectic about the bill and the manner in which it was resurrected.

"Denying existence of trans children is absolutely absurd," Turner said.

