House committee opens investigation of state park restaurant deal

OKLAHOMA CITY — An $11,600 cheese melter, unexplained consultant fees and apparently exorbitant travel claims were some of the red flags waving at investigators when they began looking into the state Tourism and Recreation Department's financial dealings with the Swadley's restaurant group, the director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency said Thursday.

Much of the information presented by LOFT Director Mike Jackson to a House special committee was previously made public, but Jackson highlighted new details during a 90-minute question-and-answer session during the committee's first meeting.

The committee had also wanted to hear from Steven Harpe, executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services — the state's chief operating officer — but Harpe reportedly was out of the country and unavailable, much to the chagrin of committee Chairman Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, and several committee members.

Besides Harpe's absence, Martinez pointedly announced that OMES had not "fully complied with our subpoena," but he said that was probably a matter of logistics.

The House investigation is one of several that seem to be underway, and Martinez warned against getting in the way of any that could lead to criminal charges. Nevertheless, many of the questions headed in that direction.

Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, went ahead and asked what others seemed to be wondering.

"Are we talking about poor management, or are we talking about embezzlement here?" he asked Jackson.

That, said Jackson, was outside the scope of his office's investigation.

According to LOFT, the Tourism Department paid Swadley's at least $16.7 million from March 20, 2020, through the end of 2021, on a contract that originally called for a maximum of $4.3 million to renovate and operate restaurants in six Oklahoma state parks.

Most of the expenditures — $13.3 million — were for capital costs as Swadley's assumed the position of general contractor on the various projects. At least 59 subcontractors were paid through those funds, Jackson said.

According to LOFT, Swadley's was also paid $1.4 million in management fees and $2.1 million to cover operating losses under the terms of a contract signed March 4, 2020, by owner Brent Swadley and then-department Director Jerry Winchester. The contract was later amended twice, in both cases to account for payments already made in excess of contracted amounts, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, his investigators found "a pattern of non-contractual payments" as well as a lack of documentation for invoiced items, including a pair of now well-publicized barbecue cookers for which the state was billed more than $50,000 each.

Jackson said his staff found the same cooker online for $25,000.

He also said it found a cheese melter similar to one for which the state was charged $11,600 at about half that price.

Under the terms of its contract, Swadley's received monthly management fees that originally totaled about $47,500 but jumped to $120,000 in the first contract amendment signed Feb. 23, 2021.

Besides the management fees, LOFT says the state was invoiced for "consulting fees" not covered by the contract and which varied from 5% to 20% "without any rhyme or reason," Jackson said.

Food service at state parks and lodges has always been a difficult proposition financially. Until two years ago, the restaurants were operated by independent contractors who paid the state 3% of receipts.

Swadley's deal, however, guaranteed its operating losses, with the state receiving a cut only after the restaurants cleared $5 million in profit.

One of the more curious element of Jackson's report was an item showing that in the one month Swadley's state park restaurants would have turned a profit, it reported more than $165,000 in travel expenses.

The transition to Swadley's began after Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, whose official duties include being chairman of the largely advisory Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission and secretary of tourism in the administration of Gov. Kevin Stitt, pushed to upgrade the parks and their facilities.

Jackson largely demurred when asked about Pinnell's direct involvement, or Stitt's, in the dealing with Swadley's. He said Winchester, the former director, and former Assistant Director Gino DeMarco seemed to be the two officials most involved.

Featured video: Oklahoma House to look into possibly fraudulent Swadley's contract with state tourism office

