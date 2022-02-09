House committee OK's bills targeting local, federal interference

Five bills aimed at shutting down local, federal and international laws, treaties and regulations the Oklahoma Legislature doesn't like cleared the House of Representatives' State Powers Committee on Tuesday with only the panel's lone Democrat voicing much concern.
Most of the measures address problems the Republican authors admitted don't currently exist, but they said they could — especially with a Democrat in the White House.
"When I get in a fight, I'm not going wait for you to hit me. I'm going to hit you first, and I'm going to keep hitting you. I'm not going to wait for them to smack me," Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said by way of explaining House Bill 3290.
The other bills are HB 2982 and HB 2984 by Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, HB 2973 by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, and HB 3491 by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore.
More than the others, Lepak's bill probably deals with the most immediate and far-reaching issue — greenhouse gas emissions.
HB 3491 would require legislative approval for all state and local greenhouse gas regulations or involvement in "state or regional programs prompted by the participation of the United States in international treaties or executive agreements or interstate compacts or agreements."
Lepak said he did not know where tribal governments would fit into the equation.
HB 2973, by Olsen, would block federal, state and local efforts to ban what the author called "change therapies" for people with gender dysphoria or sexual orientation other than heterosexual. It also would give parents or guardians the right to determine whether minors should receive such therapy.
Such therapy is currently legal everywhere in Oklahoma except the city of Norman, which has outlawed it. Olsen's bill would nullify that ordinance.
"The question is not whether change-allowing therapy is good or bad," Olsen said. "The great question before us is: Do we believe in freedom of speech and freedom of choice? If we believe in the Constitution at all, we have to affirm that we believe in these things."
The measure says it cannot be used as "justification" for the more extreme forms of what is generally called conversion therapy, including "physical pain, such as electroshock or electroconvulsive therapy, touch therapy, pornography exposure, or vomit-induction therapy," but it doesn't explicitly bar them, either.
Olsen said "national trends" make action on the issue imperative, but Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, argued that it mostly would lead to increased depression and suicide among young people.
HB 2982 would authorize the manufacture of noise suppressors for firearms without federal approval, providing the suppressors — commonly called silencers — are used only in the United States.
HB 2984 would prohibit state and local law officials from "enforcing, assisting in the enforcement of, or otherwise cooperating in the enforcement of a federal ban on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition and … from participating in any federal enforcement action implementing a federal ban on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition."
Under questioning by Waldron, Hardin agreed that he knew of no examples that applied to his law but said — incorrectly — that President Joe Biden has said he "he's going to come after our firearms."
After two New York City police officers were shot recently with a gun stolen out of state, Biden reiterated his desire to crack down on the underground trafficking of guns to criminals and to reduce gun violence, but he has not proposed confiscating legally owned weapons from law-abiding citizens.
In the past, Biden has said he sees no reason for private citizens to own "AR-15s," an apparent reference to semi-automatic civilian versions of certain military weapons with fully automatic capability.
Humphrey's bill would limit government ownership of the state to 10% of its area. Humphrey said HB 3290 is in response to Biden's proposal to bring 30% of the nation's land and water resources under conservation by 2030. The administration says that would include private property managed under federally approved guidelines.
Humphrey said he's been told various government entities own about 7% of Oklahoma.