House committee OK's bills targeting local, federal interference

More than the others, Lepak's bill probably deals with the most immediate and far-reaching issue — greenhouse gas emissions.

HB 3491 would require legislative approval for all state and local greenhouse gas regulations or involvement in "state or regional programs prompted by the participation of the United States in international treaties or executive agreements or interstate compacts or agreements."

Lepak said he did not know where tribal governments would fit into the equation.

HB 2973, by Olsen, would block federal, state and local efforts to ban what the author called "change therapies" for people with gender dysphoria or sexual orientation other than heterosexual. It also would give parents or guardians the right to determine whether minors should receive such therapy.

Such therapy is currently legal everywhere in Oklahoma except the city of Norman, which has outlawed it. Olsen's bill would nullify that ordinance.

"The question is not whether change-allowing therapy is good or bad," Olsen said. "The great question before us is: Do we believe in freedom of speech and freedom of choice? If we believe in the Constitution at all, we have to affirm that we believe in these things."