State and local officials would have to disclose their interests in medical marijuana businesses under legislation approved by an Oklahoma House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1616, by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, would require elected and appointed state, county and municipal officials to disclose any conflict of interest or ownership interest in the medical marijuana industry.

Worthen said the bill was prompted by situations in which municipal officials have taken votes or been otherwise involved in decisions related to medical marijuana.

A related situation arose in Tulsa this year when City Councilor Grant Miller advocated for changes to city policy regarding employee use of medical marijuana while he owned an interest in a cannabis-growing operation.

The bill was one of several advancing from House committees during a busy workday.

Among other bills winning approval Tuesday were:

• HB 2152, by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, which would require that all maternal deaths occurring during pregnancy or within a year of the termination of a pregnancy be reported within 72 hours to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and that the medical examiner investigate the deaths.

Roe said Oklahoma has one of the nation's highest rates of maternal mortality.

• HB 2461, by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, would add the state Capitol and surrounding complex to the list of "critical infrastructure," a category originally created several years ago to discourage protests at energy assets such as pipelines, refineries and generation plants.

None of that was mentioned during presentation to the General Government Committee, and it was not immediately clear how the bill might apply to protests at the Capitol. During his explanation, Hill mentioned only that his bill would ban the overflight of unmanned aircraft.

• HB 2228, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, would make it an offense to hold a cellphone while driving, whether it is in use or not.

Also on Tuesday, which was Cherokee Nation Day at the Capitol, Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke to both the House and the Senate.

Hoskin, who is up for reelection this year, reminded various lawmakers of improvements in their districts paid for by the Cherokee Nation and repeatedly mentioned the willingness of the tribe to work with its neighbors.

He also gently tweaked the Legislature about its approach to the past.

"Studying our history, every single chapter — the good chapters, the dark chapters, the tough chapters — has to be studied, because I don't want to repeat the mistakes," Hoskin said.

"That's the reason the Cherokee Nation is looking at some of the difficult chapters in our history, the fact that we enslaved other human beings, the fact of emancipation, the fact that we're committed to equality, is something I trust our young people more than anybody to understand."