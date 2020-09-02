House committee hears testimony on racism and public health

On Wednesday, Goodwin raised the issue with Sara Bana, a victim's advocate.

Bana is not a mental health professional but works extensively with the poor and minorities. She said racism affects public health "because it's so destructive to the mental health development and the overall development of our children and of our youth, particularly those who have a deep understanding of the generational and historical context in which this country was founded."

Last spring, a Pittman bill on maternal deaths rates for black women sparked fierce denials of racism from her mostly white, mostly male colleagues. Wednesday's pronouncements, however, passed without comment, perhaps because the hearing did not appear widely attended.

Racism was not the only subject covered, with Pittman and others commenting on the unusual stresses of 2020.

"We have had a lot of things go on in 2020 that have affected so many people's lives and so many people's mental health," said Pittman.

"Mental health was a big topic prior to 2020, but 2020 has catapulted it into a higher category," she said.