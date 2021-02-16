House committee approves bill eliminating statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits

Several educators on the committee — all Democrats — said the bill's intent is good but is likely to have unintended consequences.

"I would say our basic students do not have a very good understanding of how our government works or they wouldn't be holding violent protests and claiming that's a First Amendment right because it clearly is not."

O'Donnell read several of the test's questions, including "How many stars are on the U.S. flag?" and "From what country did the U.S. win independence?"

"These are not taxing questions," he said.

The committee also approved an "open transfer" bill intended to allow students to leave any district any time as long as the receiving district has room and the student does not have a history of disciplinary problems or absenteeism.

HB 2074, by Speaker Charles McCall and carried by Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, would prevent districts from refusing out-bound transfers. Boles said around 8% of transfer applications in recent years have been denied, but it is unclear how many of those would have been approved under his proposal.