All public school instructional materials would have to be available through an "online transparency portal" operated by the Oklahoma Department of Education under legislation advanced Monday by a state House of Representatives appropriations subcommittee following lengthy discussion.

Author Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said he envisions House Bill 2077 reducing confrontations between members of the community and local schools by making the materials easily accessible.

The three Democrats on the Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education were skeptical. They were joined by Republican Ronny Johns of Ada, a longtime public school educator, in voting against the measure, which nevertheless passed 10-4.

"My superintendents have reached out to me, and they view this as not necessarily a problem with the language, but they're wondering where they're going to find the people to do this," said Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon.

"The goal … is to remove that burden from the districts as it exists right now," Caldwell said. "As you're aware, if I'm a parent in your district with a concern about the curriculum or something going on in the classroom, I'd contact the district. The district then has to sit down with me or communicate with me one-on-one. We'd have that conversation whether it's one parent or 100 parents, 100 times over.

"This would just create a centralized database that would utilize existing relationships. This curriculum is already digitized. We don't have the expectation that our school districts are going to sit down and digitize every one of their textbooks, for instance. That's already out there and available.

"So the goal would be that instead of having 100 parents come to your school and have that same conversation 100 times, you tell the parents, 'Here's the portal. All that information is out there,'" said Caldwell.

"I wouldn't have done it if it was going to add more burden."

Baker ultimately voted to advance the bill, but others on the committee remained unconvinced that it would not wind up contributing to disputes more than preventing them while creating more busywork for teachers and administrators.

"Either it's duplicative or it does something it doesn't say it's supposed to do," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "It's either about parental rights or it's not about parental rights. Which is it?"

The measure was one of almost a dozen advanced by the subcommittee on Monday. These included bills creating a "critical industries" scholarship program partly funded by businesses; standardizing school reporting on student homelessness; adding 10 years to the teacher pay schedule, so that it tops out at 35 instead of 25 years; and bonuses for national board certified teachers.

All of the measures approved by the subcommittee now move to the full Appropriations and Budget committee.

Also Monday, the Elections and Ethics Committee passed and sent to the full House several measures, most of which are intended to resist federal mandates.

HB 1415, by Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, would effectively create different procedures and even different election days for state and federal elections should state and federal voting laws conflict.

HB 2504, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, would forbid state and local election officials from implementing new federal "election guidance" or accepting federal election funds without notifying the Legislature.

A different sort of bill, HB 1629, by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, would clarify that the voting rights of felons who have been pardoned or had sentences commuted are immediately restored.