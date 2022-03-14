House bill targets catalytic converter theft

Anyone with a pair of pliers and a car jack and the theft of a catalytic converter on their record could be in serious trouble under legislation approved Monday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 4375, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, would create a new felony for convicted catalytic converter thieves found in possession of “two or more of the following tools: 1. Battery-powered reciprocating saw; 2. Reciprocating saw blades; 3. Pliers; 4. Wrenches; or 5. Vehicle jack” with the intent of using them in the commission of a crime.

The law would be similar to ones restricting tools used by other known miscreants such as burglars.

The bill was one of three Ford bills passed Monday that would create new felonies or expand the definitions of existing ones.

HB 4373 would expand third-degree burglary to include the theft of tires, wheels and catalytic converters — the last of which has become a particularly popular item to steal and an expensive one to replace.

HB 4376 would create a new felony for “smash-and-grab burglary” involving at least $500 in property damage in addition to the value of whatever is stolen.

Also passed by the House on Monday were:

HB 4370, by Ford, which would require school districts with more than 5,000 students to livestream all public board meetings.

HB 4014, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, which occupied more of the House’s time than any bill on Monday’s agenda despite not changing current law much.

The bill would guarantee parents and legal guardians access to their children’s and wards’ library records. A 2014 law gives parents the right to “access and review all school records relating to the minor child,” but the title of law dealing with public libraries limits access to cardholder records to library employees, persons with written permission from the cardholder, and those with court orders.

Conley’s bill apparently was triggered by several complaints from a single school district, but she said that if one had been reported there were likely more — like “cockroaches,” she said.

The basic division fell along the lines of legislators who seemed to believe parents always act in their children’s best interest, or at least the right to do with children as they see fit, and legislators who don’t.

Parents, Conley said, have God-given parental rights that supersede state and federal law, the American Library Association and the United Nations.

A few members, all Democrats, objected to blanket parental access to library records, pointing out that some parents can be vindictive and abusive and in some cases are even barred from contact with their children. Others asked how someone presenting themselves as a parent would be identified.

HB 3720, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, which would require “age-appropriate” instruction on the Holocaust in grades six to 12. Five members voted no.

