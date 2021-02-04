House bill moves fully automated, cashless turnpike system into fast lane

"If you look across the country, most turnpikes are either all electronic or they have an initiative underway, much like we do," said Gatz.

"Driver expectation is powerful," he said. "One of the biggest complaints I get from our patrons is that we still expect them to have a pocketful of quarters in order to travel."

Gatz said the automated coin receptacles on some turnpikes have to be custom built because they're no longer manufactured.

For the most part, Gatz described a cashless system as safer and more convenient, and he said toll booths are among the most dangerous locations on the turnpike system.

Responding to questions, he and Pae said the transition includes plans to retrain toll booth attendants for other jobs within the turnpike system.

Pae's bill, approved Thursday by the committee, would make it illegal for someone with outstanding toll violations to operate a vehicle on an Oklahoma turnpike.

Pae said unpaid tolls would be considered overdue after 30 days but that car owners would have another four months to pay once they're flagged as a violator.

After another 90 days, violators will be blocked from renewing vehicle registrations until the account is settled.