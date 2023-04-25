OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s new laws banning abortions “have caused unprecedented confusion among providers and patients,” and the state's hospitals haven't been able to articulate clear or consistent policies for emergency obstetric care since the laws were enacted, a study released Tuesday indicates.

The study was done by Physicians for Human Rights, Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice and the Center for Reproductive Rights after Oklahoma passed laws last legislative session banning abortion.

Two of the groups have sued the state over laws putting restrictions on abortions.

The study involved 34 of the state’s 37 hospitals that provide prenatal and peripartum care.

The report found that 65% of the hospitals could not provide information about procedures, policies or support to doctors when it is clinically necessary to terminate a pregnancy to save the life of a pregnant patient.

In 14 cases, hospitals provided unclear and/or incomplete answers about whether doctors require approval to perform a medically necessary abortion, the report says.

Four hospitals said they have formal approval processes that clinicians must go through if they deem it medically necessary to terminate a pregnancy. Three hospitals indicated that they have policies for these situations but refused to share information about them.

Three hospital representatives reportedly said their facilities do not provide abortions, even though abortion remains legal in the cases of medical emergencies to preserve the life of the mother.

Four hospitals provided information that was factually wrong, according to the report.

Hospitals affiliated with Native American tribes were excluded from the study.

Oklahoma is one of 13 states and counting where abortion is illegal, noted Rabia Muqaddam, Center for Reproductive Rights senior staff attorney.

“Oklahoma’s current, overlapping bans have caused unprecedented confusion among providers and patients,” she said.

People facing imminent death are being forced to leave their state for abortions, she said.

“There is nothing prolife about forcing patients to risk their lives,” Muqaddam said. “The state should never be able to force people against their will to serve as ‘incubators,’ in the words of one hospital staffer quoted in the report. This is nothing less than a grave human rights violation.”

The laws are so vague and confusing that patients and health care providers do not know what their rights are and what is allowed, said Tamya Cox-Toure, chairwoman of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice.

“Medical care has been taken out of the hands of doctors and put right directly in the hands of hospital lawyers and administrators,” Cox-Toure said. “They are deciding if patients can obtain an abortion, even in cases of medical emergencies.”

The poorly written and confusing laws have put hospitals in a very precarious position, she said.

“We blame the Oklahoma Legislature,” Cox-Toure said.

Dr. Michele Heisler, medical director at Physicians for Human Rights, said that overall, hospital staff could not articulate their emergency policies under Oklahoma’s abortion bans.

“Oklahoma’s abortion laws conflict with one another, leaving physicians in the dark about the circumstances under which an abortion may be performed,” the Oklahoma State Medical Association told the Tulsa World. “We again call on the Legislature to clarify the statutes to ensure lifesaving treatment is available when necessary.”

The Oklahoma Hospital Association did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

July 2022 video: Lankford says abortion-rights activists 'riling people up' with 'what-ifs'