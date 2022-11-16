Hoskin 'quite encouraged' as Cherokees press case for House delegate

U.S. representatives directed some pointed questions to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and two Indian law experts during a House Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday, but nobody said "no" to the Cherokee Nation's efforts to seat a non-voting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I could have imagined, going into this, different scenarios in which I felt discouraged, but I feel quite encouraged," Hoskin said by phone afterward.

"I was very encouraged by how the hearing progressed, the questions that were asked and answered, and I feel like we're in a stronger position ... than we were before the hearing," he said.

The Cherokee Nation is attempting to implement a provision in its removal treaty, signed in 1835 and ratified by the U.S. Senate the following year, that promises the Cherokees a House delegate "whenever Congress shall make provision for the same."

That portion of the Treaty of New Echota has never been invoked, though the Cherokees have discussed it for decades. The Cherokee Constitution, which was drafted in 1999 and ratified four years later, includes provisions for appointing the delegate.

In 2019, Hoskin nominated and the tribal council approved Kimberly Teehee for the position.

Hoskin, University of Oklahoma law professor Lindsay Robertson and Congressional Research Service attorney Mainon Schwartz answered lawmakers' questions on Wednesday about the treaty and the potential legal ramifications of seating a Cherokee delegate.

The House currently has five delegates, as opposed to full members, representing the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Marianas.

Puerto Rico also has a non-voting member, with the title resident commissioner.

The delegates are elected by their constituents to two-year terms, while the resident commissioner serves for four years. They serve and vote on committee actions but not on the House floor.

Many of Wednesday's questions centered on how a delegate for a group of people — the Cherokee Nation — would differ from a territorial delegate, and whether such an arrangement would be challenged as "double representation" under the equal protection clause.

Hoskin said he believes a Cherokee delegate "would be similarly situated to the delegates that serve alongside you today."

"That's very important for other members to understand," said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole, a Chickasaw citizen and the Rules Committee's ranking member. "We're not talking about anything different than we already do in multiple cases."

Schwartz, though, said the proposed Cherokee delegate would be unique and that precedent provides no guidance concerning potential constitutional challenges.

"The instruction we have from the courts is not directly applicable to this case," she said. "We have determinations about the constitutionality of the current delegates, but there is a distinction in that none of the territorial delegates represent citizens who already have representation in the House. The particular situation we are faced with here is not one the courts have weighed in on.

"There is the possibility that someone could raise an equal protection claim," Schwartz said. "It's not clear whether the courts would hear that claim or how they would rule on it."

Hoskin and Robertson said delegates' inability to vote on final passage significantly impairs their influence and negates double representation concerns.

Four letters were read into the record, including from the Choctaw Nation and United Keetoowah Band of Oklahoma.

The Choctaw Nation letter asserted the right to a delegate under the 1830 Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek, while the UKB and North Carolina's Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians claimed they are the rightful heirs to the Treaty of New Echota.

The fourth letter seeks a Delaware House delegate under terms of the 1778 Fort Pitt Treaty.

Hoskin said the UKB and Eastern Band claims are settled law, and that he supports the other two tribes' asserting their treaty rights.

Schwartz said the Treaty of New Echota is clearer in its language concerning on this matter than the other two.

Also raised as a potential objection is the Cherokees' appointing a delegate rather than electing one. Asked later, Hoskin said he believes the 1999 constitution "reflects the fact that the treaty was between the Cherokee Nation and the United States."

Although Cole and Chairman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts indicated their support for seating a Cherokee delegate, at least in theory, they did not offer much encouragement that it will happen by the end of the year, as Hoskin hopes.

Cole called the hearing "an important first step" but said he House will act "only after a bipartisan recognition of the claim and a bipartisan process going forward.

"Additional work and additional consideration is needed, especially by the other committees of jurisdiction," he said.