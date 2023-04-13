The Oklahoma House Rules Committee kept Gov. Kevin Stitt's $1 billion Oklahoma Legacy Fund in play on Thursday, albeit with a J.R.R. Tolkien reference and not much obvious enthusiasm.

Meeting hours before a deadline to get Senate Bill 1101 and SB 1102 through committee, Rules voted along party lines to move the legislation along to possible consideration by the full House.

Sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall, the two bills would enact a Stitt proposal to create what amounts to an investment fund to supplement state revenue and offset or at least provide cover for tax cuts.

HB 1101 sets up the fund and provides for a governing board. HB 1102 establishes a "task force," made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, Senate president pro tem and House speaker, to evaluate how to best utilize" the fund and whether a referendum to be submitted to the voters should be proposed in the 2024 Legislature.

SB 1101 exempts the Legacy Fund from the investment restrictions on other state funds, which for the most part are limited to conservative, government-backed instruments.

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, noted that the state already has several reserve funds, including two mandated by the state constitution, and asked why another should be created that "frankly, a legislature in the future could come back and use it as a slush fund."

"That is a very, very good question, and one I honestly don't have an answer to. That's why we struck the title and enacting clause as the speaker and pro tem continue to negotiate," replied Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, who presented the bill on McCall's behalf.

"I guess my question is, why are we doing it this way instead of your idea of just increasing the Rainy Day Fund," Pfeiffer told Fugate. "'We're continuing to discuss it' is the best I've got."

Thursday's discussion highlighted one of the friction points between House and Senate Republicans this session. House leadership is set on tax cuts in light of reserves of $3-$5 billion, depending on what's counted and by whom. Senate leadership, especially Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, is more cautious.

Pressed by Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, on whether tax cuts might be preferable to socking the money away, Pfeiffer replied, "If we've learned anything from the Hobbit, it's that if you store too much wealth under the Lonely Mountain and don't distribute it out, bad things happen."

Also kept alive by the Rules Committee were SB 674, which creates a task force to examine organized retail theft, and SB 561, which allows TANF recipients who test positive for illegal drugs to continue receiving benefits if they enter approved treatment programs.

SB 193, which grants state employees six weeks of paid maternity leave, passed out of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee with one dissenting vote.

Video: Stitt calls for eliminating grocery tax, reducing personal income tax