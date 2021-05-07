Hern publicly joins call for Cheney's ouster from House GOP leadership

First District Congressman Kevin Hern on Friday called for Wyoming's Liz Cheney to resign as chair of the House Republican Conference, the House's third-ranking GOP leadership post.

Hern is the first member of Oklahoma's all-Republican House delegation to go public with opposition to Cheney, whose opposition to former President Donald Trump and what she calls "The Big Lie" — that Trump was cheated out of the 2020 presidential election — has put her at odds with many in the GOP, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

“While everyone has their own styles and methods, one thing is constant: a good leader must be willing to go to bat for all they lead – even if it means personal sacrifice," Hern said in a written statement.

"Congresswoman Cheney has proven that she will put her own interests over those of whom she was elected to lead as Conference Chair," Hern continued. "In the press, Cheney has made it clear that her self-interests outweigh the interest of the Conference and the interest of the people we represent. This failure of leadership leaves me no choice but to call for her resignation. If she does not resign, I will vote to remove her from her leadership position.”