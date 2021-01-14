 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hern lands coveted post on Ways and Means Committee

Hern lands coveted post on Ways and Means Committee

{{featured_button_text}}

First District Congressman Kevin Hern confirmed Thursday he has won a spot on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The assignment fulfills a legislative goal for Hern, who has sought influence over financial matters during his two terms in Congress.

Ways and Means, considered Congress' oldest standing committee, handles legislation related to taxes and some aspects of trade, Social Security and Medicare.

“After building a career in business, serving several years on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team, and now serving in Congress, I’ve spent time on both sides of the issues Ways and Means deals with every day," Hern said in a written statement. "I know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of federal regulations and restrictive tax codes, so I believe I can be a unique voice to provide the business owner perspective on Ways and Means.”

The 42 slots on the Ways and Means are considered prime slots; members generally cannot serve on any other committees

“Ways and Means controls tax and trade issues, which are incredibly important to the people of Oklahoma," Hern said. "It’s been 20 years since an Oklahoman sat on Ways and Means; I am proud to represent our state and advocate for our people in this new role."

Hern's business interests include manufacturing, construction and banking, but he is best known for building a network of McDonald's restaurants in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Hern easily won reelection in November to a third term representing Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties, plus small sections of Rogers and Creek Counties.

Committee assignments for the 117th Congress, which convened on Jan. 3, are still being finalized.

Featured

Rep. Kevin Hern (copy)

First District Congressman Kevin Hern

 Tulsa World file

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News