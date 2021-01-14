Hern lands coveted post on Ways and Means Committee

First District Congressman Kevin Hern confirmed Thursday he has won a spot on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The assignment fulfills a legislative goal for Hern, who has sought influence over financial matters during his two terms in Congress.

Ways and Means, considered Congress' oldest standing committee, handles legislation related to taxes and some aspects of trade, Social Security and Medicare.

“After building a career in business, serving several years on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team, and now serving in Congress, I’ve spent time on both sides of the issues Ways and Means deals with every day," Hern said in a written statement. "I know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of federal regulations and restrictive tax codes, so I believe I can be a unique voice to provide the business owner perspective on Ways and Means.”

The 42 slots on the Ways and Means are considered prime slots; members generally cannot serve on any other committees

“Ways and Means controls tax and trade issues, which are incredibly important to the people of Oklahoma," Hern said. "It’s been 20 years since an Oklahoman sat on Ways and Means; I am proud to represent our state and advocate for our people in this new role."