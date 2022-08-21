Here's who's on the ballots as voters head to the polls Tuesday

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to pick primary runoff winners.

“Runoff primary elections tend to be the lowest (turnout) of any statewide election in Oklahoma,” said Paul Ziriax, Oklahoma State Election Board secretary. “I don’t anticipate that will be any different this year, but we are always hopeful that as many people as possible will show up to the polls on Tuesday and vote.”

One of the most hotly contested races is the Republican runoff for state superintendent.

The race pits Education Secretary Ryan Walters against Shawnee Superintendent April Grace. The winner will face Democrat Jena Nelson in the general election.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is term-limited in her current position and is running for governor after switching to Democrat from Republican.

Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn is hoping to fend off a Republican challenge from state Rep. Sean Roberts, who is term-limited. The winner will face Libertarian Will Daugherty and Democrat Jack Henderson.

Former state Sen. Clark Jolley faces Rep. Todd Russ in the Republican primary runoff for state treasurer. The runoff winner faces Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler and Democrat Charles De Coune on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The seat came open when Republican Randy McDaniel, a former House member, decided not to seek another term.

Sen. Kim David faces former Rep. Todd Thomsen for corporation commissioner. The winner of that Republican runoff faces Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the general election.

Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy is term-limited and can’t seek another term.

Three runoffs for federal office are on the ballot.

Statewide, Republicans will choose between 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin and banking executive T.W. Shannon as the party’s nominee to complete the term of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year. The winner will meet Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in the general election.

Also, Republicans in the 2nd District will decide what seems to be a close race between state Rep. Avery Frix and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen to replace Mullin in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner is opposed by Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Ben Robinson in the general election.

The only statewide Democratic primary is for the party’s nomination to face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford. Two Oklahoma City residents, Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn — no relation to Kendra Horn — are the contestants there.

In local legislative races, Gabe Renfro faces Clay Staires for the House District 66 seat. The winner faces Democrat James David Rankin. Rep. Jadine Nolan, R-Sand Springs, is term-limited.

In Senate District 2, Jarrin Jackson faces Ally Seifried. The winner faces Democrat Jennifer A. Esau in the general election.

Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, is term-limited in that seat.

In Tulsa, all nine City Council seats and three proposed City Charter amendments are on the ballot.