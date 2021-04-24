Here's what happened to the CARES Act money that helped keep local governments going during pandemic

The allocation formula served several purposes. For one, it helped sort out from which bag of money Tulsa would be paid. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and Oklahoma City received money directly from the federal government, but Tulsa did not and was by far the largest remaining entity in the state. It wound up getting $30.9 million, and spending every cent.

The formula was simple: $250 million divided by the state’s population, which worked out to around $77 per person. That was multiplied by each municipality’s population or county population not included in municipalities.

Thus, while Cleveland County is the state’s third-most populous, it was only 22nd in qualifying population. Rogers, Wagoner and Creek Counties wound up 1-2-3 by the same measure.

That gave local governments an idea how much they might receive, and gave them an unofficial limit.

The latter became an another issue because a few municipalities — most notably Hugo and Ponca City — jumped right in while everyone else was trying to figure out what to do, and claimed relatively large amounts.