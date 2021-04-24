Here's what happened to the CARES Act money that helped keep local governments going during pandemic

A year ago, when Congress and then-President Donald Trump dropped almost $1.5 billion in CARES Act money on Oklahoma, the Stitt administration decided to reserve $250 million for local governments.
The money didn’t come with many instructions, except that it couldn’t replace lost revenue and it had to be spent by the end of the year.
Oh, and the federal government wanted to see the receipts.
Jill Geiger, a former state budget director hired on a contract basis to help oversee the massive distribution, said most local governments were tentative. They weren’t sure of the rules and they weren’t sure they wanted the headaches that go with federal dollars.
Then two things happened. The federal government said public safety payrolls could be claimed in their entirety, and Geiger and her team decided to assign each of the 661 local government entities — 75 counties and 586 municipalities — an allocation based on population.
Mike Fina, executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League, said allowing municipalities to be reimbursed for public safety payrolls already issued was critical. Facing an uncertain financial future, it allowed cities, towns and counties to replenish their cash and gave some need flexibility.
Thus, while nearly 90% of the local CARES Act funds were officially spent on payrolls, the practical effect was often upgraded technology to facilitate working from home and other COVID-19 precautions.
The allocation formula served several purposes. For one, it helped sort out from which bag of money Tulsa would be paid. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and Oklahoma City received money directly from the federal government, but Tulsa did not and was by far the largest remaining entity in the state. It wound up getting $30.9 million, and spending every cent.
The formula was simple: $250 million divided by the state’s population, which worked out to around $77 per person. That was multiplied by each municipality’s population or county population not included in municipalities.
Thus, while Cleveland County is the state’s third-most populous, it was only 22nd in qualifying population. Rogers, Wagoner and Creek Counties wound up 1-2-3 by the same measure.
That gave local governments an idea how much they might receive, and gave them an unofficial limit.
The latter became an another issue because a few municipalities — most notably Hugo and Ponca City — jumped right in while everyone else was trying to figure out what to do, and claimed relatively large amounts.
The allocations were more like estimates than fixed amounts, but they did help get the money flowing. And now, with all of the receipts counted, it appears that 95% of the $250 million for local governments was spent, with the rest repurposed — although how is not entirely clear.
Of the 661 eligible governments, 354 claimed at least some reimbursement. These ranged from Tulsa’s aforementioned $30.9 million — according to state records, 5 cents more than its allotted amount — to Wynona’s $20.83.
Most of the 277 claiming no reimbursement are quite small. This includes the smallest on the list, Lotsee in west Tulsa County, with an eligible population of 2 that qualified for a reimbursement of $154.16.
But nonparticipants included six counties, and only 37 counties claimed their full allotment — which suggests counties either had more trouble navigating the system or simply didn’t have much to claim.
The latter was the case for Okfuskgee County, said County Commission Chairman James Yandell. His county spent about $4,000 of the nearly $455,000 allocated to it.
COVID-19, Yandell said, “just didn’t have the impact on us it did other parts of the state.”
Neighboring Creek County spent about $1.2 million, but left $1.4 million on the table, the most of any local government. Calls to the Creek County Commission chairman were not returned.
In fact, the 10 largest unclaimed allocations were all for counties, even though only one county — Rogers, which spent all but $1.19 of its share — was in the top for total amount available.
Gene Wallace, executive director of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, said several counties had trouble with the system in the early months but that “I have really heard many complaints.”
Geiger said some local governments decided participating was not worth the time and effort.
Bethel Acres, near Shawnee, was the largest nonparticipating municipality with almost 3,200 residents.
But plenty of small communities did get in on the action. Headrick, with a population of 88, put in a claim for $3,680.
Tullahassee, with 110 people, got every cent of its $8,478.82 allotment.
Fina, of the Municipal League, said his staff spent a lot of time helping members and nonmembers alike with claims.
The CARES Act was supposed to keep money circulating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguments can and will be had about the long-term consequences of so much deficit spending, but there is some evidence that the CARES Act achieved its immediate objective.
Oklahoma’s state and local tax revenue for February was only slightly lower than for the same pre-pandemic month a year ago.
For March, revenue was higher than a year ago.
And, Fina and Wallace expect the next round of federal relief through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to have an even bigger impact.
Spending, they said, can be stretched over three years, and cities of 50,000 or more will receive their own direct allocations.
“Without a doubt,” said Wallace, “it’s going to provide the counties ... with the first opportunity in their history to make wholesale changes in the futures of their counties.”
“Cities won’t have to spend this in 90 days,” said Fina. “They have plenty of time to make decisions. You’re going to see millions of dollars going into mid-sized cities.”