Groups seek action to minimize COVID-19 spread in Oklahoma prisons

Steele asked that the Pardon and Parole Board be instructed to consider any public safety factors associated with the individuals and make recommendations for release to Stitt as soon as possible.

He also asked that the Department of Corrections compile a list of offenders who are within 60 days of release to be considered for reprieves.

Steele said he has not gotten a response.

Stitt and Crow did not immediately respond to a request from the Tulsa World for comment.

Meanwhile, advocates from across the state have offered a number of supports for offenders released from Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. Of the inmates at the facility, 211 are currently considered positive for COVID-19 and 570 others are considered recovered.

Those supports include 150 transitional living beds, $2,250 in stipends for each of 200 women over 60 days, $100,000 in emergency reentry support upon release and case management services.