Groups call for probe into state's handling of 2021 winter storm bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some groups are calling for an investigation after ratepayers were left on the hook for massive natural gas price hikes following the winter storm of 2021.

They held a press conference Tuesday outside the building that houses the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

“During storm Uri in February 2021, Oklahoma witnessed a mass explosion in natural gas prices over like a three-day period,” said Oklahoma Progress Now Executive Director Nick Singer. “Our major utilities purchased more than $4.5 billion in natural gas in a few days, which is more than they do in a year.

“Instead of investigating price gouging, clawing back excessive profits or demanding that utilities that were ill-prepared for winter weather pay for part of this burden, the government of Oklahoma passed that burden on to us in securitization laws, which adds additional fees to our utility bills for the next 25-plus years.”

Oklahoma Progress Now is a nonprofit dedicated to creating progressive content, building coalitions and holding elected leaders accountable, according to its website.

Singer said an investigation by his group implicated those at the highest level of state government.

“They knew that price gouging, profiteering and market manipulation were the real problems, but everyone jumps to ‘How we are going to pay for this?’” Singer said.

He said the process happened very fast, taking only six weeks from the time of the storm until the law securitizing the debt was signed.

He said the state’s regulators are too cozy with utility companies.

“The (Gov. Kevin) Stitt administration personnel had way too much concern for corporate profits and almost zero for the average Oklahoman,” Singer said.

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said the issue is incredibly important for people. He said an investigation should have been done by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

Because that wasn’t done, state residents are looking at 25 years of payments, he said.

Anthony R. Douglas, Oklahoma NAACP president, said he has received a lot of calls from constituents who are concerned about how they will feed their children and pay their bills.

Eric Jergensen with Voices Organized in Civic Engagement said his organization put together a committee to look at the issue before the snow had melted.

“We were concerned about the words we had heard about these high prices coming, and sure enough those concerns played out,” he said. “What we see in this event is not so much purchasing gas but a massive wealth transfer between the population of Oklahoma as a whole and a few well-placed individuals. The adults in the room did nothing to stop it.”

Stitt’s office was asked for a response.

“It is laughable that Democrats are buddying up with a liberal dark money group to carry the water for Joe Biden — who just yesterday blamed oil and gas companies for his own failed energy policies — to point the finger at Gov. Stitt,” said Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman. “Oklahomans know there is one party to blame for 40-year high inflation, soaring gas prices and expensive energy bills: Democrats.”

