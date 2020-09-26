Ground broken for new residential veterans center in Sallisaw

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALLISAW — A newly planned long-term veterans facility will house multiple safe areas to provide its residents and staff a safe haven in times of catastrophic weather conditions, said Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director.

Around 300 people attended Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for a $75 million residential veterans center in Sallisaw that will replace the Talihina Veterans Center. The ceremony was carried by a livestream for the current residents in Talihina.

“Construction is to begin in a few weeks, weather permitting, and last up to 24 months,” Kintsel said.

Residents at the Talihina Veterans Center, where the Tulsa World had detailed problems in the wake of two high-profile, questionable deaths of residents within a five-month period, were told by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018 to expect to move to a new facility in three to five years.

The new 175-bed center will employ 275 workers with an $11 million payroll. It will be located on 90 acres approximately one mile south of Interstate 40.

Sixty-five percent of the funding for construction is from the federal government, and the state will pick up the remaining 35%, Kintsel said.