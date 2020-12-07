Gross state revenue continues contraction as energy sector suffers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Taxes paid into the state treasury continued to contract in November as the global pandemic and depressed oil and natural gas prices continued to squeeze the economy.

Gross tax receipts for November were $970.5 million, or about 2% below the same month a year ago. Gross receipts include all taxes received by the state treasurer, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds or rebates.

Gross income tax receipts continued to show modest growth, but the state's largest revenue source, sales tax, continued a long decline partly offset by a rise in use taxes, which are assessed on goods bought out of state for use in Oklahoma.

The current trend in sales and use taxes also has implications for local governments, which depend heavily on them for operating revenue.

Although oil and gas taxes are a relatively small part of state revenue, the industry's out-sized impact throughout the state's economy continues to be felt, said Treasurer Randy McDaniel.