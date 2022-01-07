Gross state revenue breaks record, Oklahoma's treasurer says

Driven by a huge jump in retail sales, gross state tax revenue hit a record $1.4 billion in December, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.

The $15.2 billion collected in calendar year 2022 is also an all-time high, McDaniel said.

Gross state revenue is all tax receipts paid into the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

Sales and use tax receipts in December were nearly 20%, or $98.4 million, higher than for the same month a year ago and were nearly $800 million higher for the calendar year.

That’s good news for the state’s municipalities, whose operating budgets depend largely on sales and use taxes.

The impact of the overall increase of that revenue on individual local governments was not immediately clear. Most fiscal years for Oklahoma governments, including state government, run from July 1-June 30.

Other highlights from Thursday’s report:

December’s total gross revenue of $1.4 billion represented a 22% increase over the same month a year ago.