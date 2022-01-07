Gross state revenue breaks record, Oklahoma's treasurer says

Driven by a huge jump in retail sales, gross state tax revenue hit a record $1.4 billion in December, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.
The $15.2 billion collected in calendar year 2022 is also an all-time high, McDaniel said.
Gross state revenue is all tax receipts paid into the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.
Sales and use tax receipts in December were nearly 20%, or $98.4 million, higher than for the same month a year ago and were nearly $800 million higher for the calendar year.
That’s good news for the state’s municipalities, whose operating budgets depend largely on sales and use taxes.
The impact of the overall increase of that revenue on individual local governments was not immediately clear. Most fiscal years for Oklahoma governments, including state government, run from July 1-June 30.
Other highlights from Thursday’s report:
December’s total gross revenue of $1.4 billion represented a 22% increase over the same month a year ago.
Calendar year 2021’s total gross revenue of $15.2 billion was $2 billion, or 15.1%, above calendar year 2020’s total.
Gross income tax collections, the amount received before refunds and rebates, generated $475 million in December, an increase of 11.8%.
For the calendar year, gross income tax collections were $5.2 billion, up 9.4% over the previous year.
Combined sales and use taxes generated $6.3 billion in calendar year 2021, with double-digit percentage increases for both categories. Sales and use taxes are split among state and local governments.
Oil and gas gross production tax collections in calendar year 2021 totaled $1.16 billion, nearly twice as much as in 2020.
Motor vehicle collections for 2021 were $868.4 million, up 11.9%.
All other taxes generated $1.66 billion, a 7.3% increase.
State leaders say the long-term outlook for state revenue is uncertain because of the large injection of federal funds during the COVID-19 pandemic and a 0.25 percentage-point decrease in the state’s income tax rate that became effective Jan. 1.
