Gross revenue to the state treasury continued its long post-pandemic upward trend in March, but just barely.

Treasurer Todd Russ said last week that gross revenue came in just 1.2% higher than for the same month a year ago, well below the rate of inflation.

“The results continue to reflect an expanding Oklahoma economy,” said Russ. “With that said, rising interest rates are adversely impacting economic activity for both consumers and businesses.”

Gross revenue includes all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

Total gross revenue for March was $1.4 billion, bringing the 12-month total to a record $17.64 billion.

Gross income tax receipts, one of the state's two primary revenue sources, were $500.2 million, up 2.1%, in March.

Combined sales and use taxes, including those collected on behalf of local governments, were $556 million, up 5.7%, or just under the rate of inflation.

Sales taxes alone increased 4.3% to $470.1 million.

Uses taxes, which are collected on goods bought out of state and online for use in Oklahoma, were up 13.5% to $85.8 million.

Gross production taxes on oil and gas were down 5.2%, to $156.6 million, and motor vehicle taxes declined 4.1% to $79.2 million.

All other taxes, including those for motor fuel, cigarettes, alcohol and medical marijuana, were down 9.5% to $107.7 million.

Russ' report comes as lawmakers consider a variety of tax cuts and uses for more than $3 billion in reserves built up over the past several years.