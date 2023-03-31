Oklahoma's 4.5% state sales tax on groceries isn't likely to go away this year or anytime soon, two high-ranking lawmakers said Friday.

Although both are Republicans, state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, have very different views on the tax cuts and the reserve revenue the state is currently carrying.

Echols is gung-ho for tax cuts. Thompson, as chairman of the Senate appropriations committee, is not.

"I've never seen so many grown people with two nickels rubbing together in their pocket so eager to spend them," Thompson told the Tulsa Regional Chamber Legislative Breakfast at the downtown Doubletree Hotel.

While the state does have a record surplus — $3 billion to $4 billion, depending on how it's counted and who's counting — Thompson warned that much of that is one-time revenue and money reserved for specific purposes. His estimate of available recurring revenue is $1.2 billion.

Eliminating the state sales tax on groceries, Thompson said, would take too big of a bite out of one of the state's two main revenue sources.

"I've been opposed to (eliminating) the grocery tax all the way through," Thompson said. "The average spent at the grocery store in Oklahoma is about $500 a month. The people who need (help) the most may be on SNAP (food stamps) or other benefits and not paying sales tax to begin with."

The state sales tax on $500 worth of groceries, Thompson said, works out to about $22.50. Eliminating the tax, he said, wouldn't help individual families much but would reduce state revenue by $370 million the first year.

Thompson also said he believes eliminating the state sales tax will create confusion and in some cases anger because local sales taxes — which often are more than the state tax — will continue.

He also indicated skepticism that remaining sales taxes would be correctly assessed and collected.

"Some of the rural grocery stores that do not have scanners. Somebody is going to have to make a decision on whether an item is taxable or non-taxable. Most of it is going to wind up, in my opinion, being non-taxable based on relationships," Thompson said.

"I would say me and five other people at the state Capitol want to cut the state grocery tax," said Echols, who as majority floor leader is largely responsible for managing the flow of legislation through the House. "I don't think there's a chance in the world that's going to happen at this stage.

"I think we're a little tone deaf in that regard," said Echols. "We're one of seven states that don't (exempt groceries). You could do it in a manner that doesn't hurt cities. Other states have."

Echols said the House Republicans' position is that "we've saved a great deal of money, it's time to give some of that back to the citizens."

The House has passed and sent to the Senate several tax cut proposals, including elimination of the state sales tax proposal, much to the Senate's chagrin.

"Leader Echols is exactly right," Thompson said, only partially in jest. "They do believe in tax cuts (in the House) because they've thrown every one they can think of at us in the Senate. They can put it on their campaign cards, 'We voted to cut taxes and you didn't.' So we appreciate that."

Thompson said no one in his district, which includes Okmulgee, Okfuskee, McIntosh and the southeast corner of Muskogee counties, is talking about taxes, but they are talking about better roads and improved schools. He said a personal priority for him is fully enacting State Question 781, which is supposed to direct savings from criminal justice reform measures to counties for treatment and mental health.

Echols said his priorities are tax cuts and more money for education, which he thinks are both possible.

He said the House and Senate are fairly close on the total amount they want to add to the common education baseline — $500 million to $550 million — which would mean a 52% increase over the last seven years.

"We have to get (that) done. We have to," Echols said. "(And) we have to do something that ends with the citizens of Oklahoma paying less taxes."

At the end of the session, Echols said, he'd like to see an article in the Wall Street Journal about the great things done by the Legislature.

Thompson, more cautious in his fiscal outlook and convinced Oklahomans still have more needs than are being met, disagreed.

"I'm looking for an article in the Tulsa World that says the folks went home from (the state Capitol) and they helped the people of Oklahoma."