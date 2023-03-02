Massive income and sales tax cuts resurfaced in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday with the Appropriations and Budget Committee's approval of reductions of up to $835 million.

This followed a miscellany of tax proposals totaling at least $170 million OK'd on Wednesday.

The votes only keep the bills in play after Thursday's deadline for House bills to get out of House committee and in some ways were more of a statement than substantial action. This is especially true of the three big tax bills, whose author, Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, can introduce legislation at any time and is therefore essentially exempt from deadlines.

House Bill 1953 proposes a 0.25 percentage point reduction in personal income tax rates, which would result in an estimated revenue reduction to the state of $235 million.

Alternately, HB 1954 proposes a 0.5 percentage point income tax rate cut, with a corresponding $465 million revenue loss.

HB 1955 would eliminate the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries. It would not affect local sales taxes on the same items.

For good measure, the committee also kept alive HB 2285, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, which would impose a 4.5% flat income tax with revenue triggers that could eventually eliminate the personal income tax altogether. A similar approach was tried and abandoned during the Mary Fallin administration, but Lepak said he's worked out its kinks.

Non-tax measures approved by the Appropriations and Budget Committee include HB 1027, by Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, which proposes an amendment to the state's tribal gaming compacts to allow sports betting.

Earlier in the day, another House committee OK'd the possibility of undocumented residents obtaining driver's licenses. A similar bill is working its way through the Senate, and according to House author Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, the initiative has the backing of law enforcement.

In response to a question about encouraging illegal immigration, Martinez said it is "living in a fantasyland" to think that issue can be solved by the states alone.

"The reality is, there are undocumented people in the state," Martinez said. "This will be an opportunity for them to pay taxes. It will be an opportunity for them to get auto insurance, which will make (insurance) more affordable for your constituents and mine. It will help law enforcement identify who's in the state at any given time.

"In a perfect world, we would stop all illegal immigration," he said. "I'm with you. But that's not the reality."

Under HB 2114, people without a Social Security number or who do not want to use their Social Security number to obtain a driver's license could instead use a taxpayer identification number issued by the Internal Revenue Service.

Applicants for these licenses would have to prove they've paid taxes, and the license itself would be marked "NR" for nonresident. NR licenses could not be used to register to vote.

Also making its way through committee was House Joint Resolution 1032, by Rep. John Echols, R-Oklahoma City. It would be an official request by the state of Oklahoma for a convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, noted that seniority is about the only way Oklahoma has ever had much clout in Congress.

Echols said he opposes "unilateral" term limits but believes that national term limits are the only way to keep the federal government from being controlled by a few "connected" individuals.

The House passed and sent to the governor two bills, including an economic development measure he signed a few hours later. The other, SB 1154, is to provide $850,000 to pay for Tuesday's special election on State Question 820.