GRDA expands conservation project to Grand Lake

"Horse Creek is just under roughly 50 square miles of drainage," Fite said. "When you drill down ... it is a perfect sandbox for all of us that like water quality to jump in.

"You have row crops. You have poultry operations. We have land application of waste from poultry operations. We have commercial fertilization. We also have a publicly owned wastewater treatment plant. The mix is just perfect for us to get in and start trying to hone in what these issues are," Fite said.

Fite and Darrell Townsend, vice president for ecosystems and watershed management, said scientists from the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and Northeastern A&M College will be involved in developing information about where and how pollutants enter Horse Creek.

Fite noted that the blue green algae so despised by lake regulars is "a huge indication something is out of whack."

He pointed out the four serious outbreaks in the past decade have followed heavy rainfalls, and said he doesn't think it's a coincidence.

"That's telling me (rain runoff) is putting a slug of nutrients in the water," he said.