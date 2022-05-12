Grand jury criticizes Pardon and Parole Board, governor over commutations

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County grand jury released a scathing report on Thursday criticizing the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, governor and Legislature.

The report cites multiple problems with how the Pardon and Parole Board has handled commutation dockets and other issues.

The grand jury pointed to the case of Lawrence Anderson, who applied for commutation on Jan. 17, 2019, and was denied. He applied seven months later, despite a requirement that he wait three years, and was approved.

“After his release, he is alleged to have killed three people, cutting the heart out of one victim, as well as allegedly killing a small child,” the report says. “It appears that these three deaths could have been avoided, had the Board rules and the applicable law been followed.”

The victims were Andrea Blankenship, Leon Pye, and his granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, 4. The February 2021 murders took place in Chickasha.

At least one high-level administrator at the Pardon and Parole Board was aware that Anderson had erroneously been approved for a second commutation chance, the report said.

However, a decision was made by one person not to bring it to the attention of the Pardon and Parole Board or Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, the report says.

“Failure to notify the Governor immediately of this error prevented the Governor’s office from denying the recommendation to commute Anderson’s sentence,” the report says. “A tragedy may have been prevented.”

In addition, the grand jury heard evidence about four other murders allegedly committed by ex-inmates who were released in a commutation push, the report says. From 2019 through mid-2021, the commutation process was used as an early release mechanism, the report says.

During that same time period, procedures for checking information on each request were ignored and an inmate was placed on the docket simply by asking, the report said.

“The evidence also indicates that the overall push at the board was ‘volume’ over anything else, and ‘corners were cut’ and ‘processes were ignored’ in order to get the highest number of people onto the commutation dockets,” according to the report.

Since the hiring of current Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Tom Bates, the board has returned to using checklists, which seems to have resolved many of the problems, according to the report.

The Oklahoma County grand jury also questioned whether the governor has staff who research and vet cases that are recommended for parole, commutation or pardon.

The report says improper political pressure was put on some Pardon and Parole Board members.

Board members met as a group with the governor before their appointment and taking office. At the time, decisions were made about upcoming votes of those members, the report says.

The action violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Act and rendered the future board less than independent, the report says.

The governor has three of five appointees on the board, with the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals each having an appointee.

“We, the Grand Jury, believe that such action by the Governor of Oklahoma is grossly improper,” the report says. “This Grand Jury states that the Governor of Oklahoma should studiously refrain from directing his board appointees as to the manner in which they should vote as Board members once they are appointed or thereafter, or attempting to direct these appointees on how to make Board personnel decisions once the Board members are appointed or thereafter.”

Stitt's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying: “This is the latest in a string of unfounded hit jobs by the Oklahoma County District Attorney and other political insiders.

"Oklahomans elected Governor Stitt with the most votes in state history because they wanted a fresh set of eyes on all areas of state government and he is carrying out the will of the voters by ensuring that board appointees are aligned with his vision to protect the taxpayers, preserve public safety and expose and root out any and all corruption."

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater's office provided support, legal advice and assistance to the grand jury, which also took aim at lawmakers who have a conflict of interest in legislation.

While Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, and his wife, Teresa O'Donnell, are not specifically named in the report, they were indicted by the grand jury on Dec. 17 on eight counts of public corruption.

The O’Donnells are accused of using his influence as a lawmaker and member of House leadership to change law to allow the transfer of a tag agency earning about $100,000 a year to Teresa O’Donnell from her late mother.

The O’Donnells deny wrongdoing.

The grand jury recommended that House and Senate rules be amended to state that it is the constitutional duty of legislators to affirmatively declare to their colleagues any personal or private interest in pending legislation and not to vote on such legislation.

The panel also recommended that the House and Senate adopt rules for a conflict-of-interest impact statement for bills.

O’Donnell was traveling Thursday and had not had time to read the report.

