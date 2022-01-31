Governor's race: Hofmeister gets tribal officials' donations, but Stitt raises more than twice as much

Since October, when state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister switched parties from Republican to Democrat and announced that she would challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection, the supposition by many was that Oklahoma's American Indian tribes would help fund her campaign.
And they have. But maybe not to the extent some expected, and certainly not to the extent of one of Oklahoma City's largest businesses.
Stitt, meanwhile, raked in about twice as much as Hofmeister while counting major donors from most sectors of business and manufacturing.
Stitt and Hofmeister had previously disclosed their totals for the fourth quarter of 2021. Stitt raised almost $1.2 million during the three-month period ending Dec. 31, while Hofmeister came in at almost $540,000.
Worth noting is that the totals do not include independent expenditures by organizations that often don't disclose donors. At least one such group has been attacking Stitt, primarily online.
Of Hofmeister's $540,00, nearly $50,000 came from current and former Paycom executives and their spouses. Paycom is an Oklahoma City-based payroll services company whose president and chief executive officer, Chad Richison, reportedly is worth $2.3 billion.
Richison, a Republican, has clashed with Stitt and the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs — an advocacy organization whose policies often mesh with Stitt's — over the administration's handling of COVID-19 and other issues. Richison and his wife were among at least 17 donors with Paycom connections to give Hofmeister's campaign the maximum $2,900.
Donors with tribal connections, meanwhile, contributed $37,025. That included $2,900 each from the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Osage tribes and $2,900 each from Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Citizens Band Potawatomi Chairman John Barrett.
Additionally, at least $16,900 came from gaming interests tied to the state's tribal casinos.
Stitt and the tribes have been at a standoff almost since he took office, with Stitt first trying to invalidate the state's Indian gaming compacts in an attempt to leverage more gambling proceeds from the tribes, then engaging in a campaign to discredit if not overturn a U.S. Supreme Court decision that strengthened tribal sovereignty claims and weakened the state government's position on several fronts relative to the tribal nations and the federal government.
The tribes, meanwhile, have undertaken a public relations campaign of their own, and several tribal leaders have let it be known they will work against him this year, in contrast to 2018, when several tribes supported him.
Hofmeister's other maximum donors included Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, who has worked with Hofmeister and feuded with Stitt, at one point calling him a "bully" for his statements about TPS' handling of COVID-19. She was the only person whose primary income is from common education to max out a donation to either candidate.
Among higher education officials, University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz donated $2,500 to Stitt.
Stitt, who raised about $5 million and spent a similar amount of his own money to win a tight GOP primary and runoff and a bruising general election in 2018, has raised more than $3 million in this election cycle. About 95% of his total is from individuals, but he has gotten $136,250 from political action committees, including $83,250 in the fourth quarter.
Among those giving the maximum $5,000 PAC contribution are several health insurance and management companies, some of whom were trying to win contracts to manage the state's Medicaid system. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the administration acted improperly in awarding the contracts.
Stitt received broad financial support from manufacturing, real estate, banking, oil and gas, and health care — although not the large health care systems with whom he has sometimes butted heads.