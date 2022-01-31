Governor's race: Hofmeister gets tribal officials' donations, but Stitt raises more than twice as much

Richison, a Republican, has clashed with Stitt and the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs — an advocacy organization whose policies often mesh with Stitt's — over the administration's handling of COVID-19 and other issues. Richison and his wife were among at least 17 donors with Paycom connections to give Hofmeister's campaign the maximum $2,900.

Donors with tribal connections, meanwhile, contributed $37,025. That included $2,900 each from the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Osage tribes and $2,900 each from Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Citizens Band Potawatomi Chairman John Barrett.

Additionally, at least $16,900 came from gaming interests tied to the state's tribal casinos.

Stitt and the tribes have been at a standoff almost since he took office, with Stitt first trying to invalidate the state's Indian gaming compacts in an attempt to leverage more gambling proceeds from the tribes, then engaging in a campaign to discredit if not overturn a U.S. Supreme Court decision that strengthened tribal sovereignty claims and weakened the state government's position on several fronts relative to the tribal nations and the federal government.