Governor won't appeal judge's ruling that tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided not to appeal a federal court ruling that the state’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed at the beginning of the year.
The deadline for the governor to file an appeal was Friday.
“While I have chosen not to appeal this decision, I believe that the people of Oklahoma will demand a fair deal that benefits all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a prepared statement.
The governor said he looked forward to working with the state’s congressional delegation, other state officials and leaders of the state’s tribal nations “to create an environment of fairness, clarity and unity.”
“Our state is facing unprecedented uncertainty as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma,” Stitt said, referring to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision dealing with tribal jurisdictional issues. “Therefore, it is essential for state and tribal leaders to join together to resolve the challenges this ruling presents for Oklahomans and their businesses.”
More than a year ago, the governor said he was seeking higher “exclusivity fees” from tribes. Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.
Stitt had maintained that the compacts expired on Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming would be illegal after that without a new compact.
Some of the state’s gaming tribes filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma on Dec. 31, seeking a ruling that the compacts automatically renewed.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti in July sided with the tribes.
The action came after those who crafted the original compacts about 15 years ago said they believed the compacts automatically renewed.
On Oct. 17, 2019, the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission, an executive agency, quietly approved the final horse track gaming and racing license applications. The action provided to be critical in the tribes’ case. Supporters said it triggered automatic renewal of the gaming compacts.
The fight over tribal gaming compacts has cost the state more than $1.5 million in legal fees, according to figures provided earlier this year.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services, despite numerous requests, had not provided updated figures as of late Friday.
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt decision.
Gallery: A breakdown of the nearly $139 million that Oklahoma collected from state tribes in FY 2018
What is a compact?
What type of revenue does the state collect?
Total exclusivity fees
Class II and Class III machines
Total machines
Where does the state money go?
Exclusivity fees paid by tribes
A look at Oklahoma's casinos
Electronic vs. table game fees
Featured News Video: 'Building Tulsa,' a new book celebrating Tulsa's architecture
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.