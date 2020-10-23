Governor won't appeal judge's ruling that tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided not to appeal a federal court ruling that the state’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed at the beginning of the year.

The deadline for the governor to file an appeal was Friday.

“While I have chosen not to appeal this decision, I believe that the people of Oklahoma will demand a fair deal that benefits all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a prepared statement.

The governor said he looked forward to working with the state’s congressional delegation, other state officials and leaders of the state’s tribal nations “to create an environment of fairness, clarity and unity.”

“Our state is facing unprecedented uncertainty as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma,” Stitt said, referring to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision dealing with tribal jurisdictional issues. “Therefore, it is essential for state and tribal leaders to join together to resolve the challenges this ruling presents for Oklahomans and their businesses.”

More than a year ago, the governor said he was seeking higher “exclusivity fees” from tribes. Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.