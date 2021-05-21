Governor signs income tax cut for individuals and businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday signed legislation that lowers income taxes on individuals and businesses while increasing investment in education.
House Bill 2962 cuts individual income tax rates by 0.25%, lowering the top rate to 4.75% from 5%.
It also restores the refundability of the earned income tax credit, which benefits low-income individuals. Restoration had been a key issue for Democrats for years.
Stitt also signed House Bill 2960, which lowers the corporate income tax to 4% from 6%.
Both tax changes are effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“I am proud to sign legislation that lowers taxes and lets hardworking Oklahomans keep more of their money,” Stitt said in a press release. “I’ve pledged to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business and making our business taxes among the lowest in the nation is another tool that will help us continue to recruit and retain companies.”
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the state has cut its revenue sources in the past and underfunded important things such as education. A tax cut is incredibly difficult to restore, he said, because Oklahoma law requires a supermajority of votes in both legislative chambers to raise taxes.
“We are getting one-time federal money, and we are cutting our state resources,” Dossett said. “Once the federal money has run out, this could be a problem.
“No one is even really calling for this, either. This was purely a political move.”
Reducing the personal income tax and eliminating the corporate income tax were priorities of House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Stitt also signed Senate Bill 1080, which increases the cap on the Equal Opportunity Scholarship. The program provides tax credits to donors who contribute funds to support education, including public school foundations.
SB 1080 raises the amount of tax credits available for the program to $50 million, with $25 million for public schools and $25 million for private schools.
The old cap for private schools was $3.5 million, while the cap for public schools was $1.5 million.
The grants can be used by families for scholarships to private schools and by public schools for innovative programs or classroom support.
“Over the past year, it’s become even more clear that education is not one-size-fits-all,” Stitt said. “Parents and students across Oklahoma want more options, and this program helps create more opportunities for kids to attend the school that best fits their needs.”
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said the scholarship program will favor private schools and the 35,000 students who attend them far more the 700,000 students who attend public schools.
“How can we hold their use of public dollars accountable when we can’t even hold a public virtual charter school accountable for its use of public money?” Waldron asked, referring to the probe of Epic Youth Services, a for-profit company that manages Epic Charter Schools.
The bills signed Friday are part of a budget agreement announced last week. The remaining pieces of budget legislation are being reviewed.
Video: Governor says "timing is absolutely right" for tax cuts