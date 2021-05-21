Governor signs income tax cut for individuals and businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday signed legislation that lowers income taxes on individuals and businesses while increasing investment in education.

House Bill 2962 cuts individual income tax rates by 0.25%, lowering the top rate to 4.75% from 5%.

It also restores the refundability of the earned income tax credit, which benefits low-income individuals. Restoration had been a key issue for Democrats for years.

Stitt also signed House Bill 2960, which lowers the corporate income tax to 4% from 6%.

Both tax changes are effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“I am proud to sign legislation that lowers taxes and lets hardworking Oklahomans keep more of their money,” Stitt said in a press release. “I’ve pledged to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for business and making our business taxes among the lowest in the nation is another tool that will help us continue to recruit and retain companies.”

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the state has cut its revenue sources in the past and underfunded important things such as education. A tax cut is incredibly difficult to restore, he said, because Oklahoma law requires a supermajority of votes in both legislative chambers to raise taxes.