Governor signs $8.8 billion appropriations bill for coming fiscal year

The budget agreement includes a new film incentive in the form of a rebate capped at $30 million. Stitt signed the measure, Senate Bill 608, on Monday.

It also includes $42 million in incentives to expand broadband to underserved areas. Stitt also signed that measure on Monday.

State agencies saw an increase of 7.22% on average.

Common education saw a hike of $171.8 million to aid with class-size reductions and textbooks.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

“I think it is safe to say the Democrats in the state Legislature would have put forth a very different budget proposal,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

“One of the things that disappoints us the most is this budget stashes over $800 million, and that is money that should be invested in Oklahomans, especially when so many of them are still struggling from the effects of the pandemic,” Virgin said.

She called the tax cuts “short sighted,” adding that they will lead the state back to where it was just a few years ago, when lawmakers had to raise taxes to increase education funding.