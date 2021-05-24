Governor signs $8.8 billion appropriations bill for coming fiscal year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a general appropriations bill that doles out $8.8 billion for the state fiscal year that begins July 1.
“Because we kept Oklahoma open for business in 2020, we are able to make historic investments in education and other core services while cutting taxes and replenishing our state savings account,” Stitt said.
The general appropriations bill signed Monday is House Bill 2900.
The governor signed measures last week to reduce the corporate income tax to 4% from 6% and the personal income tax by 0.25%.
The state’s top rate, which most people pay, is 5% and now drops to 4.75%.
The budget agreement also restores the refundability of the earned income tax credit, which benefits low-wage earners.
“The governor’s staff has been great to work with,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “In my seven years in the Senate, this is the best budget for the people of Oklahoma I have had an opportunity to work on.”
It was a far cry from last session, when lawmakers overrode Stitt’s veto of the 2021 general appropriations bill and other budget-related measures.
This year, lawmakers were able to put about $1 billion in savings.
The budget agreement includes a new film incentive in the form of a rebate capped at $30 million. Stitt signed the measure, Senate Bill 608, on Monday.
It also includes $42 million in incentives to expand broadband to underserved areas. Stitt also signed that measure on Monday.
State agencies saw an increase of 7.22% on average.
Common education saw a hike of $171.8 million to aid with class-size reductions and textbooks.
Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.
“I think it is safe to say the Democrats in the state Legislature would have put forth a very different budget proposal,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
“One of the things that disappoints us the most is this budget stashes over $800 million, and that is money that should be invested in Oklahomans, especially when so many of them are still struggling from the effects of the pandemic,” Virgin said.
She called the tax cuts “short sighted,” adding that they will lead the state back to where it was just a few years ago, when lawmakers had to raise taxes to increase education funding.
State law requires a supermajority in both legislative chambers to increase taxes.
Lawmakers must end the session by 5 p.m. Friday but could finish their work before then.
Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt says "timing is absolutely right" for tax cuts