Gov. Stitt's reelection campaign blames Biden for Chick-fil-A sauce shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fundraising email for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s re-election campaign blames a shortage of sauce at Chick-fil-A on President Joe Biden.

“Chick-fil-A has a sauce shortage,” the fundraising email reads. “And you want to know why? Because of Joe Biden’s radical liberal policies.

“Gas stations are having mass shortages, gas prices are soaring, the cost of groceries is through the roof, and now Chick-fil-a (sic) has a sauce shortage. And who is paying the price? Everyday Americans.”

A Stitt campaign spokesman confirmed that the email was recently sent to supporters recently and that the response has been positive.

Stitt was asked about it on Monday.

“I haven’t seen it,” the governor said. “I don’t know exactly what you are talking about. You would have to ask the campaign about it.”