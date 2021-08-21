Gov. Stitt's office assists getting people with Oklahoma ties out of Afghanistan

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt thanked the government of Qatar on Friday for helping his office get Americans out of Afghanistan.
“I want to thank the government of Qatar for its help to get Americans and friends of Oklahoma out of Afghanistan and away from the terrorist Taliban regime,” Stitt posted on social media. “We must do everything we can to protect American citizens and our allies and I greatly appreciate all who are helping us.”
Stitt’s office played a role in getting around 15 people with ties to Oklahoma out of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, sources in his office said Friday on background.
A little more than a week ago, Stitt’s office began getting inquiries from constituents who had connections to individuals stranded in Afghanistan before the situation there began to unravel, a Stitt official said.
The office was going through the normal channels with the congressional delegation, the official said, and on Sunday, it began reaching out to friends outside traditional government.
Stitt’s office was able to provide letters of support for at least some of the 15, the official said.
About 15 people with Oklahoma connections were taken from Kabul to Qatar, he said. From there they were to be taken to friendly countries, the official said.
Stitt has been critical of President Joe Biden’s removal of troops from Afghanistan. The country quickly fell to the Taliban after U.S. troops were removed.
“As Commander-in-Chief, President Biden got caught flat footed with no clear plan in place,” Stitt said in a video earlier this week. “His decision has led directly to the nightmare playing out in Afghanistan.”
Biden has defended his decision, saying the U.S. goals in Afghanistan had been accomplished. The goals were to get the terrorists who attacked the United States on Sept. 1, 2001; to deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, who was killed by U.S. forces; and to degrade the terrorist threat.
U.S. troops had been in Afghanistan for 20 years.
Earlier this week, Stitt took to social media to welcome Afghans fleeing their country.
“I welcome Afghans fleeing the terrorist Taliban regime to come to Oklahoma and live in the freedom we hold so dearly,” he said. “My office is exploring every possible avenue to help ensure no American citizen nor any of our allies are left behind.”
