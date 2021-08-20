Gov. Stitt's office assists getting people with Oklahoma ties get out of Afghanistan

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt thanked the government of Qatar on Friday for helping his office get Americans out of Afghanistan.

“I want to thank the government of Qatar for its help to get Americans and friends of Oklahoma out of Afghanistan and away from the terrorist Taliban regime,” Stitt posted on social media. “We must do everything we can to protect American citizens and our allies and I greatly appreciate all who are helping us.”

Stitt’s office played a role in getting around 15 people with ties to Oklahoma out of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, sources in his office said Friday on background.

A little more than a week ago, Stitt’s office began getting inquiries from constituents who had connections to individuals stranded in Afghanistan before the situation there began to unravel, a Stitt official said.

The office was going through the normal channels with the congressional delegation, the official said, and on Sunday, it began reaching out to friends outside traditional government.

Stitt’s office was able to provide letters of support for at least some of the 15, the official said.