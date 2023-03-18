OKLAHOMA CITY — State agencies are covering the bulk of the costs for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office in Washington, D.C., but some lawmakers are questioning why they weren’t consulted about the funding.

Seven state agencies — all led by Stitt appointees — are paying a combined $300,000 annually for the office near Capitol Hill while the Governor’s Office picks up the remaining costs, according to public records obtained by the Tulsa World.

In the most recent fiscal year, the state spent about $345,000 on the D.C. office, which Stitt considers to be a top priority. Rent payments and salaries for the office’s director and deputy director accounted for most of the expenses.

A GOP lawmaker who plays a key role in writing the state budget said the governor did not follow the normal appropriations process to fund the office.

But members of the Stitt administration say the office has paid dividends for the state in terms of helping secure millions of dollars in federal funding and forging government connections to advance Oklahoma’s priorities.

Stitt established the D.C. office in 2021, despite objections from then-U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, to advocate for Oklahoma on federal issues and clinch federal funds for state agencies and projects.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Department of Human Services are each funding the office to the tune of $75,000 annually, according to signed contracts with the Governor’s Office obtained through a public records request.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the office of the state’s secretary of energy and environment each contribute $37,500 annually. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, State Department of Health and Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services each contribute $25,000 a year.

The governor solicited input on the D.C. office from members of his Cabinet, and the consensus was that it would create an immediate return on investment for the state, said Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison.

After Cabinet members discussed who would use the D.C. office and benefit from its resources, these seven agencies volunteered to chip in on the costs, she said.

“The Cabinet was very supportive, and these agencies were happy to contribute to have this opportunity to work with the congressional delegation, other states, and the White House and federal agencies to maximize their agencies’ impact and service to Oklahomans,” Atchison said.

Although Stitt’s Cabinet secretaries signed memorandums of understanding in August 2021 solidifying the cash flow from specific state agencies, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he only recently became aware of the funding mechanism for the office.

Stitt should have asked the Oklahoma Legislature for funding for the office, Thompson said. In the past few years, the Legislature has kept the Governor’s Office budget flat at $3.5 million.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said she wasn’t aware that state agencies were helping pay for the governor’s D.C. office. She questioned why agency heads never brought up the arrangement in legislative budget hearings.

“It is known that (Stitt) has requested agencies to submit flat budgets to the Legislature but has failed to mention he requires these agencies to financially support his office in our nation’s capital to schmooze with Washington elites,” Munson said in a statement.

This is not a fiscally conservative approach to spending taxpayer dollars and lacks transparency, she added.

Justin Brown, Stitt’s secretary of human services and former head of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, said he was quick to volunteer funding for the D.C. office because a significant portion of the state agency’s budget comes from federal funds.

Director Christina Gungoll Lepore and Deputy Director Geoff Smith have helped connect Oklahoma DHS officials to their counterparts in other states, federal partners, national nonprofits and members of the state’s seven-person congressional delegation, Brown said.

Those relationships played a crucial role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recently selection of Oklahoma as one of five states in which Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will be able to use mobile payment methods as an alternative to physical SNAP cards, he said.

“I’m confident if it weren’t for relationships and (the federal government) knowing that we could execute on a new strategy or plan, it’s unlikely we would have been selected for that,” Brown said.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Director and Stitt’s Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz called the D.C. office a game-changer.

The office works in tandem with the federal delegation to notify state agencies of federal grant opportunities and streamlines communication between state and federal agencies, he said. ODOT has received more than $200 million in federal grants since the D.C. office opened, though Gatz said it’s hard to pinpoint how much of that funding is directly attributable to the office.

“It’s been a great thing for Oklahoma to have that office up there,” he said. “I’m glad we tried the model, because it’s been everything I thought it could be and more.”

Before the D.C. office was created, ODOT was paying $84,000 a year for a lobbyist on the federal level. The agency no longer contracts with a lobbying firm.

Atchison said the office has helped connect Stitt and his Cabinet secretaries with members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, federal agency leaders, and dozens of foreign ambassadors and diplomats. On several trips to Washington, Stitt met with the Mexican ambassador to the United States to discuss opening a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City.

The office has also helped the state play defense in some instances.

Lepore alerted state officials last year about federal legislation that could have resulted in Oklahoma’s losing $934 million in federal pandemic relief funds. That led the state to join the National Governors Association in opposing that provision, which was eventually cut from a larger spending bill, Atchison said.

Most recently, the office helped get Stitt on the phone with Environmental Protection Agency officials to discuss a toxic waste shipment that was scheduled to come to Oklahoma from the site of an Ohio train derailment.

“My vision in setting up an office in Washington, D.C. was to have someone from the governor’s office working to help capture as many federal dollars as we can for our state, since just under half our budget is federal money,” Stitt said in a statement. “I also wanted to grow Oklahoma by telling our story nationally and internationally.”

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill to incentivize business development in Oklahoma