Gov. Stitt won't consider Julius Jones' commutation, will leave matter for clemency hearing

He is scheduled to die Nov. 18 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Jones has maintained his innocence. He has mounted a public relations campaign that includes celebrities and athletes, and his case has garnered national attention.

Howell's family believes that the Pardon and Parole Board acted improperly in voting for a commutation.

Family members have said the board acted as a super jury, substituting its opinion for that of the jury that rendered the verdict and the appeals courts that upheld it.

They also say the Pardon and Parole Board relitigated the case, which was not its role.

The Oklahoma Constitution requires the board to make an impartial investigation and study of applicants for commutations, pardons or paroles.

According to the Pardon and Parole Board, three grounds for commutation exist.

One is that given the range of punishment for the crime, the penalty is now excessive.