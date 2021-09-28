Gov. Stitt won't consider Julius Jones' commutation, will leave matter for clemency hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday declined to take up the matter of commutation for death-row inmate Julius Jones, saying a clemency hearing is more appropriate.
“I am not accepting the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute the sentence of Julius Jones because a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, is the more appropriate venue for our state to consider death-row cases,” Stitt said.
“Clemency hearings are more intensive and thorough than a commutation hearing and include the option for the inmate to speak publicly before the Pardon and Parole Board as well as the victim’s family and attorneys from both sides.
“The precedent in Oklahoma is for death-row inmates to receive the clemency hearing to which they are entitled prior to their execution date.”
Jones was convicted for the July 28, 1999, fatal shooting of Paul Howell of Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister. Howell's vehicle was then stolen.
The Pardon and Parole Board earlier this month voted 3-1 to recommend that Stitt reduce the sentence to life with the possibility of parole. Former prosecutor Richard Smothermon cast the lone no vote.
Jones has a clemency hearing set for Oct. 26 before the Pardon and Parole Board.
He is scheduled to die Nov. 18 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Jones has maintained his innocence. He has mounted a public relations campaign that includes celebrities and athletes, and his case has garnered national attention.
Howell's family believes that the Pardon and Parole Board acted improperly in voting for a commutation.
Family members have said the board acted as a super jury, substituting its opinion for that of the jury that rendered the verdict and the appeals courts that upheld it.
They also say the Pardon and Parole Board relitigated the case, which was not its role.
The Oklahoma Constitution requires the board to make an impartial investigation and study of applicants for commutations, pardons or paroles.
According to the Pardon and Parole Board, three grounds for commutation exist.
One is that given the range of punishment for the crime, the penalty is now excessive.
Another is that there are facts that were not available to the court or jury at the time of the trial, which Jones claimed in his application to the Pardon and Parole Board. According to the board, its staff checks to make sure the applicant is alleging new facts before docketing it for the board to consider.
A third is that there is a statutory change in a penalty for the crime that makes the original penalty appear excessive.
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater launched an unsuccessful effort before the Oklahoma Supreme Court to have two of the five board members, Chairman Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle, recused from the commutation hearing due to alleged bias.
A third board member, Scott Williams, at the request of prosecutors, recused himself before the commutation hearing began.
A red bandana wrapped around the murder weapon was found in Jones’ mother’s home, where he had been staying. Howell’s sister, Megan Howell Tobey, who witnessed the murder, said the killer was wearing a red bandana.