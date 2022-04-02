Gov. Stitt taps businessman with no college degree for board overseeing higher education

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest nominee to the board that oversees the state higher education system is a successful businessman but has no college degree.

Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Lawton’s Hilliary Communications, said in an email that he attended Cameron University “for nearly three years until the growth of my family’s business put me neck deep in the family business quicker than we anticipated.”

Since then, Hilliary said, “I have been a part of increasing our footprint, to include growing the company into Texas and Iowa, and creating more than a hundred jobs in rural Oklahoma.”

Hilliary said that experience gives him insight into higher education.

“We are in a new era for higher education where we must ensure it is attractive and accessible to a wide range of people, from those graduating high school to those finishing a military deployment overseas to adults who need to retool and retrain,” he said.

“I am confident my life experiences will bring perspective to a very impressive Board of Regents. (I) will work hard to ensure Oklahoma is delivering a quality public education system that serves all people, no matter their life situations or circumstances.”

Stitt nominated Hilliary on Friday to replace Tulsan Jay Helm, whose term expires next month. For decades, the position has been been held by someone from Tulsa, but a spokesman for Stitt indicated that that was not a factor in his decision.

“The governor is always looking for the best candidates,” said Charlie Hannema.

Tulsa is still represented on the board by businessman Jody Parker.

Giving someone without a college degree oversight of the state’s colleges and universities might raise some eyebrows but fits with Stitt’s history of appointing people to boards and agencies based mostly on their business background.

“I believe that our higher education system exists to train and prepare Oklahoma’s workforce. Dustin Hilliary’s extensive business experience, especially in rural communities, will help ensure our colleges and universities are producing graduates with the skills that Oklahoma companies need,” Stitt said in a press release.

Hannema pointed to that comment when asked about Stitt’s decision to invite criticism by appointing someone without a college degree to the board of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The press release also includes an endorsement from Cameron University President John McArthur, who said Hilliary “and his corporate family have been great partners” to CU and higher education.

Hilliary Communications provides telephone and broadband services to 19,000 customers in 22 counties in southwestern Oklahoma and northwestern Texas. It also publishes two newspapers, the Comanche County Chronicle in Elgin and the Lawton-based Southwest Ledger, which lists Dustin Hilliary as co-publisher.

According to the governor’s press release, Hilliary Communications has been awarded more than $110 million in federal broadband loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Communications Commission.

Dustin Hilliary’s professional associations include NTCA — the Rural Broadband Association, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Oklahoma Telephone Association, Elgin Schools Education Foundation, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Oklahoma State Chamber.

Politically, Oklahoma State Ethics Commission data indicate that the extended Hilliary family and Hilliary Communications have contributed at least $325,000 to candidates — most but not all Republicans — for state office and state political action committees since 2015.

Included in that total is $13,100 to Stitt’s 2022 reelection campaign.

The Federal Election Commission lists $142,300 in contributions from Dustin Hilliary since 2008. U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, Stephanie Bice and Markwayne Mullin have each received in excess of $20,000 from Hilliary.

His appointment is subject to approval by the state Senate.

