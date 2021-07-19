Gov. Stitt sues federal government over McGirt v. Oklahoma-related dispute

A lawsuit that will almost certainly test the limits of last year's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision has been filed by Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration.
The suit, in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City, challenges the U.S. Interior Department's announcement several months ago that it is assuming regulation of surface coal mining and reclamation within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.
It said its decision was based on McGirt.
Only a handful of surface coal mines are licensed in Muscogee Nation land, and it is believed none are actually operating, but that is not the real issue at stake.
The issue is to what extent McGirt might reach — and whether the state and the Stitt administration is able to clarify or even overturn it.
Last July, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly ruled that the state had no jurisdiction over crimes involving American Indians within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation because Congress never legally terminated those boundaries.
The court specifically limited its decision to major crimes within the Muscogee Nation, but Oklahoma state courts have acknowledged it effectively applies to the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole nations, as well.
Questions have also been raised about whether McGirt could effectively strip the state of control of civil matters in what amounts to the eastern half of Oklahoma. That could include everything from taxation and regulatory authority to marriages and divorces.
The federal government decided to test McGirt's limits by asserting control of a small program that employs a handful of people at the Oklahoma Conservation Commission who oversee a federal reclamation grant.
The lawsuit by Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani on behalf of the state argues the federal government overstepped its bounds by doing so but also says: "It is Plaintiffs’ position that McGirt was incorrectly decided."
Stitt has been quoted previously as saying he hopes to have McGirt overturned.
That has upset many Native residents of Oklahoma, who see McGirt as validation of tribal sovereignty.
In a press release announcing the lawsuit, Stitt said the state "has no choice" but to challenge the Interior Department's action.
“The Department of the Interior and other defendants in this case are dead wrong,” Stitt said. “They are attempting to unlawfully federalize mines that have been regulated by Oklahoma for almost 40 years (and are) ignoring the clear limitations in the McGirt decision. ... The state of Oklahoma has no choice but to pursue legal action.”