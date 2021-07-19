Gov. Stitt sues federal government over McGirt v. Oklahoma-related dispute

A lawsuit that will almost certainly test the limits of last year's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision has been filed by Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration.

The suit, in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City, challenges the U.S. Interior Department's announcement several months ago that it is assuming regulation of surface coal mining and reclamation within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

It said its decision was based on McGirt.

Only a handful of surface coal mines are licensed in Muscogee Nation land, and it is believed none are actually operating, but that is not the real issue at stake.

The issue is to what extent McGirt might reach — and whether the state and the Stitt administration is able to clarify or even overturn it.

Last July, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly ruled that the state had no jurisdiction over crimes involving American Indians within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation because Congress never legally terminated those boundaries.

The court specifically limited its decision to major crimes within the Muscogee Nation, but Oklahoma state courts have acknowledged it effectively applies to the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole nations, as well.