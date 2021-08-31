Gov. Stitt stands by law that blocks school mask mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma schools grapple with how to keep students safe amid a COVID-19 surge that is straining hospital capacity, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he stands by his decision to sign legislation that largely blocks districts from requiring masks in public schools.

Noting Senate Bill 658 had strong support among Republican legislators who make up the majority of the Oklahoma Legislature, Stitt said he stands by his decision to sign the bill that prevents local school boards from implementing mask mandates unless he has declared a state of emergency.

“Oklahomans want parents to be able to choose the health options and what’s best for their kids,” Stitt said.

The new law has been criticized by some health professionals and educators alike. The Oklahoma State Medical Association and several parents filed a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the law.

