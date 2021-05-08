Gov. Stitt signs pair of bills that focus on how alcoholic beverages are served, sampled

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday signed two bills that affect the state's alcohol industry.

House Bill 2122, dubbed the Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act of 2021, allows restaurants to offer alcoholic beverages to go in sealed containers to those who are verified to be 21 years old or older.

“If the employee delivering the cocktail, mixed drink or single-serve wine is not able to safely verify a person’s age or level of intoxication upon delivery, the employee shall cancel the sale of alcohol and return the product to the retail license holder,” the measure says.

Stitt also signed a measure dealing with the sampling of alcoholic beverages.

That law, Senate Bill 385, allows retail spirit license holders to provide samples of beer, wine and spirits.

The law limits the samples to no more than 1 fluid ounce of spirits, 2 fluid ounces of wine and 3 fluid ounces of beer per consumer per day.

