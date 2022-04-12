Gov. Stitt signs near-total abortion ban: 'We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's near-total ban on abortion is expected to go into effect this summer after Gov. Kevin Stitt's signed Senate Bill 612 on Tuesday.

The bill makes abortion a felony for those who provide the care, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. The bill makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother.

"I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk," Stitt said. "And that is what we are doing here today."

The measure garnered more than 80% support in both chambers, Stitt said, adding Oklahomans overwhelmingly support protecting life.

"We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country," Stitt said. "We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma."

Stitt said he knew the bill would be challenged immediately by "liberal activists from the coast."

“This is a wonderful day,” said Rep. Jim Olson, R-Roland, the House author. “This is a historic day. This is the day that the state of Oklahoma says we value all life, born and the unborn.”

The Oklahoma Legislature has advanced other bills in recent years that were later determined by courts to be unconstitutional.

SB 612 is generally acknowledged to be unconstitutional on its face under Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that guarantees women the right to abortions under certain circumstances.

Oklahoma also has a “trigger ban” on the books, which is designed to ban abortion immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In a statement Tuesday, officials with the Center for Reproductive Rights said they have sued Oklahoma 10 times in the past decade over abortion access.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s failure to stop Texas from nullifying the constitutional right to abortion has emboldened other states to do the same," CEO Nancy Northup said in a statement. "Oklahoma’s total abortion ban is blatantly unconstitutional and will wreak havoc on the lives of people seeking abortion care within and outside the state.”

Texas' new anti-abortion law leaves enforcement up to private citizens, who are entitled to $10,000 if they bring a successful lawsuit against a provider or anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

Other opponents of SB 612 point at disproportionate effects on Oklahomans who are already struggling.

“This ban will harm all of us, but the impacts will fall hardest on people of color, survivors of sexual and domestic violence, immigrants, people with low incomes, young people, and people living in rural areas," said Tamya Cox-Toure, co-president of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.