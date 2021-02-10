Gov. Stitt signs executive order aimed at speeding up driver's license, Real ID processing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order designed to alleviate some problems residents are having with getting driver's licenses.

The order, signed Wednesday, says COVID-19 has contributed to “unacceptable delays” in processing licenses and other identification cards.

The implementation of Real ID and cutbacks at the Department of Public Safety have also been pointed to as causes of monthslong waiting lists at tag agencies and driver examination stations.

Tag agents in the state say the Real ID computer network is slow and often fails altogether.

As a result, many Oklahomans’ driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards are expiring before they can be replaced with Real ID cards.

Stitt's executive order waives statutory or other restrictions on tag agents to make it easier for people to renew a license, allows Oklahomans to obtain identification if a Real ID is not available and allows Oklahomans to obtain a downgraded license if necessary. It also would allow third parties to administer driver’s license exams.